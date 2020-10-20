Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Automation Market with Post-Pandemic (COVID-19) Impact By Technology (AGV/AMR, ASRS, Conveyors, Sortation, Order Picking, AIDC, Palletizing and WMS), By Industry (E-commerce, Grocery, Apparel, F&B, Pharma), By Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Post COVID-19, most important and emerging trends have been eGrocery growth, Micro-Fulfillment Centers, Urban Warehouses and automated cold storages. Huge investment for start-ups like Takeoff technologies ($86M+), Fabric ($136M+), Attabotics ($82M+), Exotec Solutions ($111M+) and Alert Innovation are witnessing this growth along with the presence of existing players like Dematic, Swisslog, Knapp, Opex Corporation, Muratec, AutoStore, Honeywell Intelligrated and Toyota Industries.
Retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Woolworth, Amazon, Ocado, Meijer, H-E-B, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize have already started adopting and implementing these new technologies during the pandemic. Apart this, piece picking players like Berkshire Grey, Righthand Robotics, Kindred AI, Covariant, OSARO, Plus One Robotics, XYZ Robotics have established a new attractive capability for order picking in eCommerce fulfillment.
Among all regions, the US has been the key region to target having more than $4B market size in 2019 with a growth rate of 12% in the next 5 years. Germany is the traditional hub in Europe apart having ~35% market share in the region apart from some attractive markets like the UK, the Nordic region and France. It is expected that next wave of opportunity is going to be originated from South East Asia, India & Australia which are the key market in APAC after China, Japan and South Korea. This group (SEA) of 10 countries is leading the adoption of robotics automation to match the GDP growth of around 5% but pandemic has put down this growth in the short term.
AGV/AMR market is expected to cross $5B mark by 2026 with a CAGR of ~32%. AMR (without any external support of optical tape, sensor or vision) is going to be the main contributor in retail warehouses due to high demand in the e-commerce sector and its flexibility to deploy the robot without any major change in the existing warehouse infrastructure. However, it is a bit slow in terms of pick rate per hour as compared to ASRS but is preferred in small and medium warehouses due to lower cost and quick deployment. It is expected that AGVs/AMRs are going to have more than 18% market share by 2026 in overall warehouse automation market led by AMR players like Geek+, Grey Orange, HikRobot, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Shopify (6 River Systems), Teradyne (MiR, AutoGuide Mobile Robots), Quicktron etc.
The Grocery industry is one of the most challenging and attractive industries from a logistics perspective. Grocery distributors ship high cubic volumes of merchandise to retail stores with frequent deliveries to ensure product freshness. Grocery distribution center operations are amongst the most labour intensive of any industry.
Higher automation driven by online grocery, micro-fulfillment centers and COVID-19 is going to be the biggest opportunity in next 2-3 years led by cube ASRS, Delivery Robots and Micro-Fulfillment players such as AutoStore, Takeoff Technologies, Exotec, Fabric, Attabotics, Dematic, Nuro, Tele Retail, KiwiBot, Robby Technologies, and Starship It will witness an opportunity worth ~$5B by 2026 with ~18% growth rate. Kroger has already partnered with Ocado to bring its stores and supply chain to deliver best-in-class service to its customers. The first phase of the plan involves building 20 automated customer fulfillment centers across the United States to modernize and streamline operations.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Warehouse Automation
2 Warehouse Automation Technology Breakdown
3 Warehouse Automation Business Model, Drivers and Trends
4 COVID-19 pandemic - Impact on warehouse automation
5 Warehouse automation drivers and trends
6 Warehouse Automation Market, by Technology
7 Warehouse Automation Market, by End-user Industry
8 Warehouse Automation Market Share, by country
9 Warehouse Automation Developments - Major Customers
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Warehouse Equipment and Solution Providers
12 AGV & AMR providers
13 Autonomy Service Providers (ASP)
14 Piece Picking Robots
15 Warehouse Management System Providers
16 Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)
17 Warehouse Drones
18 Delivery Robots
19 Emerging Technologies
20 Research Methodology
