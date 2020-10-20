Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auto Tires - Quarterly Executive Briefing 2Q 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Q2 2020 Automotive Tires Quarterly Executive Briefing Report covers the financial performance of seven leading auto tire companies worldwide, and the various measures they have implemented in order to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on their businesses.

The report also provides:

Macroeconomic trends

Major trends in the auto tires industry

An analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on major global auto tires markets and end industries

Auto tire companies covered in this report include:

Continental AG

Bridgestone Corporation

Michelin

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Hankook Tire

Yokohama Rubber Company

This report is suitable for:



Top management of auto tires businesses, and heads of business units: Benchmark your company against your peers in the industry

Vendors supplying into the auto tires industry: Establish how leading companies in the industry are performing amidst the pandemic

Private equity firms, strategy consulting firms: Insights into the performance of the sector, and leading businesses in the industry

Key Topics Covered:





1. Macroeconomic Trends

2. Global Competitor Performance (2Q20)

Sales growth of seven large auto tire companies and associated reasons

Regional sales performance

Changes in EBITDA margins

Covid-19 driven cost-reduction measures

3. Headwinds & Tailwinds

Automotive sales volume growth compared to prior-year quarter

Growth in vehicle production volume compared to prior-year quarter

OE tires demand growth for passenger car and light trucks compared to prior-year month

Replacement tires demand growth for passenger car and light trucks compared to prior-year month

OE tires demand growth for truck and bus compared to prior-year month

Replacement tires demand growth for truck and bus compared to prior-year month

4. Management Outlook

Guidance and expectations for the year ahead

5. Raw Data (in an excel spreadsheet)



