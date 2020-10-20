PARIS, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in France are changing their approach to cyber security, with top executives now becoming involved in decision making, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Report for France finds stricter security mandates like the GDPR forcing enterprises there to enhance their security measures. In response, strategic consulting firms are focusing more on cyber security by acquiring new expertise in vulnerability assessments and related topics. These providers are hiring specialists, announcing new cyber security services, and opening labs for training, experimentation and sandboxing.

“French companies are increasingly focused on improving their cyber security in response to the GDPR and other mandates,” said Lyonel Roüast, partner and president, ISG Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa (SEMEA). “C-level executives are seeking a better understanding on the best ways to avoid, and if necessary, respond to cyber attacks.”

In addition to new regulations, the report finds French companies improving security in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In many cases, companies are updating their security software, adopting new security measures that were under negotiation and increasing efforts to secure home offices.

The report also notes many companies are now seeing governance, risk and compliance as top cyber security issues because of the cost and brand implications of a data breach or a ransomware attack.

In addition, the report finds a growing number of technical security services available in the French market. Leading service providers have developed proprietary platforms that integrate many security solutions while covering the gaps with specific functionalities that are developed as the market demands.

In the area of managed security services, providers are moving from security operations centers to complex, artificial intelligence-powered cyber defense organizations, the report adds. While security operations centers offer basic security like firewalls and endpoint security tools, these services are not enough to stop more sophisticated threats.

Instead, cyber defense centers have emerged, not to replace security operations centers, but to expand on them, the report says. These cyber defense organizations leverage advanced machine learning tools that can ingest large volumes of data to provide smart analytics for understanding how threats are morphing, moving and spreading.

The report also sees the cloud driving new trends in the identity and access management market. Vendors are moving identity and access management services from on-premises to the cloud, while clients are demanding pay-as-you-go models or identity-management-as-a-service. Clients are demanding new cloud investments from providers while also seeking more flexible payment models.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Report for France evaluates the capabilities of 73 providers across six quadrants: Identity & Access Management, Data Leakage/Loss Prevention, Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services, Managed Security Services for the Midmarket, and Managed Security Services for Large Accounts.

The report names IBM as a leader in five quadrants and Atos and Orange Cyberdefense as leaders in four. Capgemini and NTT are named as leaders in three quadrants, and Accenture, Axians, Broadcom, Sopra Steria and Thales are named leaders in two. BT, Deloitte, EY, Forcepoint, HCL, Intrinsec, Kudelski Security, LINKBYNET, LTI, McAfee, Microsoft, Okta, OpenText, Oracle, Ping Identity, PwC, Trend Micro, Varonis, Verizon and WALLIX are all named leaders in one quadrant.

Rising Stars—companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—were CyberProof (in two quadrants) and Matrix42, NXO and Verizon (one each).

