Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Shavers Market By Type, By End-Use, By Distribution Channel - Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The purpose of this strategic research study is to offer industry investors, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them to make informed strategic decisions related to the opportunities in the global electric shavers market.



This report analyzes the global electric shavers market in terms of product type, end-use, sales channel, and geography. On the basis of product type, the global electric shavers market is segmented into foil shavers, rotary shavers, wet/dry shavers, and clippers among others. Similarly, on the basis of end-use, the market for electric shavers is further classified into women and men. Based on the sales channel, the electric shavers market is segmented into direct retail and online retail. The geographical distribution of the global electric shavers market considered in this study encompasses regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Growing awareness regarding hair care and personal grooming has led to an increased number of hairdressing establishments, which has had a positive influence on the demand for electric shavers and other personal grooming products across the globe. In addition, a rise in discretionary household income coupled with improved lifestyle among the young population is expected to further drive market demand.



In addition, restrictions and the need to maintain social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have led to an increasing demand for personal grooming products. A growing number of users have started to purchase hair and beard styling devices to maintain their looks. With increasing dependence on personal styling, grooming products such as electric shavers are expected to witness higher demand during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. These factors are expected to contribute towards a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period 2020 - 2028.



