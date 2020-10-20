Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Takeovers & Freezeouts" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The classic in its field! This seven-volume analytical and reference work reflects the current climate for takeover activity and defense. Takeovers & Freezeouts addresses important developments concerning such topics as: Sarbanes-Oxley; reducing vulnerability to hostile takeovers; specific responses to overtures and takeover bids; proxy fights and institutional activism; premerger notification under Hart-Scott-Rodino; state regulation of tender offers; tax, accounting and ERISA considerations; antitrust issues; and takeovers and mergers in the banking industry.



You'll get expert strategic guidance on improving your negotiating leverage in converting hostile takeovers into friendly deals. The authors provide extensive documentation on acquisition and defensive techniques, including LBOs, tender offers, mergers, recapitalizations, restructurings, going private transactions, spin-offs and proxy contests.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Practical Aspects of Tender Offers and Acquisitions



Chapter 2: The Federal Regulatory Framework



Chapter 3: Disclosure Requirements



Chapter 4: Regulation by Trading Markets



Chapter 5: State Regulation of Tender Offers



Chapter 6: Defending Against Takeovers



Chapter 7: Practical Impact of the Antitrust Laws on Takeovers



Chapter 8: The Dealer-Manager for the Bidder and the Investment Banker for the Target



Chapter 9: Freezeouts; Going Private



Chapter 10: Tax, Accounting and ERISA Considerations in Takeovers and Freezeouts



Chapter 11: Acquisitions of Financial Institutions



Chapter 12: Regulation of Financial Institutions

