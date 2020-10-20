Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach in the Nordic market. Local presence will be Christian Myrland. Christian is coming from a position as sales and marketing director in one of the largest firms in the payment industry.

– There are times when you need to catch the opportunity. We have evaluated our opportunities in Norway for some time since we are already making some business there. When it became clear that we had a common view with Christian, there was no looking back. Christian knows how to benchmark, and like us, he could see that we have great potential to expand our business in Norway. Not only does Christian share the values we stand for, on top of that he also brings tons of knowledge to the table. Knowledge that I am sure we will benefit in all our markets, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.

Christian Myrland start his new job at Westpay in October.

– This is fun. Like Sten says, I have been in the business for many years. And when I saw the potential of Westpay, I knew that I wanted a ticket to be a part of it. I am looking forward to building a reliable powerhouse of payment solutions in Norway. The business itself has never been more exciting, and together with Westpay I know that we have the necessary time to market and resources, says Christian Myrland, Region Manager Norway at Westpay.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,

phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Attachment