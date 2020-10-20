Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plus Size Women's Clothing Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the global plus size women's clothing market stood at US $178.56 billion in 2019 expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The Asia Pacific dominated the market and expected to display a similar trend in the following years.



There is continuous spending on apparel products among consumers across the globe. Within the apparel products, plus size apparels expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Plus size customers seek options that serve a similar level of luxury as women belonging under other size categories. With the rising demand, retailers focusing on launching plus size clothing. For instance, in 2018, Walmart launched a new brand - Terra, and Sky for the plus sizes in order to grab more number of customer attention. High street retailers such as River Island, Marks & Spencer, New Look stock an entire options for the plus size women in order to fulfill the demands of the consumers. Such a step of the companies expected to increase the revenue growth of the plus size-clothing category in the following years.



The rising prevalence of obesity and overweight problems is fueling the market growth of plus size women's clothing market. Additionally, increasing body confidence among the plus size women has also increased the demand for such apparels that suit the latest fashion trends. Designers and retailers have noticed an increase in the demand for plus size clothing and thus they focus upon new product launches in order to fulfill the consumer demands and preferences.



However, plus size clothing results to increase in the cost of production and the manufacturers often refrain from manufacturing such clothes. This is mainly due to the fact that plus size apparel is considered a huge risk among the manufacturers as it becomes difficult for the manufacturers to assess regarding the exact customer preferences. Additionally, retailers experience higher investments in larger clothes and lower profit margins.



Key questions answered in this report



What are the current market trends in the plus size women's clothing market and valuable opportunities for the players? Which is the most lucrative region for investment? What is the market size and trends in emerging markets? Which are the prime distribution channel for plus size women's clothing across different geographies? Which are the major product types of plus size women's clothing and their market sizes? Which are the leading players and their market position?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/novwh3

