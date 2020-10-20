Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Protective Equipment Market by Product (Head, Eye & Face Protection; Hearing Protection; Protective Clothing; Respiratory Protection; Others), by Application Industry, by Distribution Channel, by Region, by Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is projected to cross $ 93 billion by 2025. Personal protective equipment is intended to ensure adequate safety for laborers and limit any wellbeing and security dangers. Personal protective equipment incorporates security boots or shoes, wellbeing glasses or goggles, gloves, respirators and veils, and ear protectors and earpieces. These items keep workers safe from chemical, electrical, mechanical, radiological and physical dangers or hazards. Factors like increasing awareness about workplace safety, advancements in technology, rapid industrialization and various government regulations about the safety of employees are some of the major drivers of personal protective equipment market across the globe.



Workplace safety regulations by international organizations such as NIOSH, OSHA, and NFPA have mandated that employee safety is a primary priority for employers. Industries such as oil & gas, chemical, manufacturing, and construction are significant contributors to the global GDP. This makes it imperative that employers in these industries ensure that their employees adhere to strict health & safety regulations, which is augmenting demand for personal protective equipment.



The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is segmented based on the product, application industry, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product type, the market can be segmented into Eye & Face Protection, Head Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Professional Footwear, Hand & Arm Protection, Fall Protection. Among these segments, Hand & Arm Protection product segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years as well, which can be attributed to the higher preference and usage of such protective equipment by manufacturing & construction, oil & gas, and firefighting industries. Occupational safety regulations play a major role in driving the market for personal protective equipment. Mandated policies for companies to maintain worker safety in various industries is driving sales of personal protective equipment across the globe. Moreover, spread of COVID-19 pandemic is also boosting the use of personal protective equipment across the globe.



Based on application industry, the market is categorized into Construction & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Mining, Firefighting, Food & Beverages, Chemicals and Others (Transportation & Logistics). Among these segments, Construction & Manufacturing and Oil & Gas segment grabbed the largest market shares, cumulatively accounting for around one-third of the market share in 2019 owing to growing construction activities and infrastructure developments.



North America dominated the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is the largest market in the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market due to rapid industrialization along with huge investments in manufacturing sector, stringent regulatory scenario, growing employee awareness regarding personal safety, and increasing number of large-scale infrastructure projects.



Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into Direct/Institutional Sales and Retail Sales, out of which, Direct/Institutional Sales channel dominated the market with the majority share in the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market in 2019 as most of the consumers buy directly from the company in bulk for their business purposes. Construction & Manufacturing companies are the main buyers for personal protection equipment as they buy these for their workers or employees due to growing awareness and guidelines/mandates regarding the use of personal protection equipment for workplace safety.



Major players operating in the personal protective equipment market are Ansell Limited, 3M Co, Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Inc, EI du Pont de Nemours & Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, Sioen Industries NV, Radians Inc and others. Major companies are launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market based on the product type, application industry, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market.

To conduct a pricing analysis for the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of personal protective equipment manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market by using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Type (Head, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Professional Footwear, Hand & Arm Protection, Fall Protection)

4.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Institutional/Direct Sales Vs Retail Sales)

4.2.3. By Application Industry (Construction & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Mining, Firefighting, Food & Beverages, Chemicals and Others (Transportation & Logistics))

4.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, MEA)

4.2.5. By Company (2019)

4.3. Product Market Map

4.3.1. By Type

4.3.2. By Distribution Channel

4.3.3. By Application

4.3.4. By Region



5. North America Personal Protective Equipment Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3. Pricing Analysis

5.4. North America: Country Analysis



6. Asia-Pacific Personal Protective Equipment Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Pricing Analysis

6.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Personal Protective Equipment Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Pricing Analysis

7.4. Europe: Country Analysis



8. South America Personal Protective Equipment Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Pricing Analysis

8.4. South America: Country Analysis



9. Middle East and Africa Personal Protective Equipment Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Pricing Analysis

9.4. MEA: Country Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

12.1.1. 3M Co.

12.1.2. EI du Pont de Nemours & Co.

12.1.3. Honeywell International Inc.

12.1.4. Ansell Limited

12.1.5. Kimberly-Clark Corp

12.1.6. MSA Safety Inc.

12.1.7. Lakeland Industries Inc.

12.1.8. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

12.1.9. Sioen Industries NV

12.1.10. Radians, Inc.



13. Strategic Recommendations



