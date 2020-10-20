Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace Composite Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerospace composite market was valued at US$2.814 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$5.228 billion in 2025. Composite materials have been gaining popularity across all key industrial sectors since their introduction to the market. The popularity these materials have gained so far, is majorly attributed to significant cost and performance benefits offered by them over the conventional materials used for respective applications. While the aerospace sector is known to run on a foundation of very stringent regulations set by regulators in order to mitigate any risk of mishap during operations, the adoption of these composites across this sector had, for long, remained slow. This was not the only reason which had been keeping these materials from penetrating this sector, as extreme conditions, the aircrafts operate in, make it necessary for manufacturers to choose materials which fit perfectly in all aspects pre-set by regulatory bodies. Over the past few decades, use of composites in aerospace sector was confined to non-safety critical applications since materials were not proven fit for use in security-critical applications.



However, over the past couple of years, composites have started penetrating applications which are critical, not only to aircraft performance, but also to safety. These applications include manufacturing of primary aircraft structures which include fuselage (or parts thereof) and wings along with many other components. Now struggling aerospace industry presents significant growth opportunities to the composite manufacturers across the globe and continues to promote development of materials and technologies by them. As composites are becoming more advanced and capable of coping with extreme environmental conditions, their applications are being tested across the entire sector. On a global level, the aerospace sector has been witnessing a drift from conventional use of metals for manufacturing parts and components to composites.



This shift is being catalysed by increasing need among industry players to develop more efficient aircrafts. Since this can be achieved through the use of lighter and more efficient materials and products, which also align perfectly with laws and attitudes of global policy makers towards the impact of aerospace sector on the environment. Continuous improvements in designs made using composite materials, their ease of getting certification, and improving manufacturing efficiency are all fuels to driving the market growth. Not just this, ongoing improvements in engineering services, coupled with improvements in cost and efficiency of manufacturing systems can also be seen as keys to unlock capabilities which allow realising the growth opportunities which lie ahead of market players and aid composite manufacturers in thriving in this industry.



Prominent key market players in the global aerospace composite market include TEIJIN LIMITED, Rolls-Royce plc, Boston Materials, Inc., and Composites UK among others. These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and product offerings. Major players in the portfolio management system market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Aerospace Composite Market Analysis, By Aircraft Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Wide-body

5.3. Single-Aisle

5.4. Regional Jets



6. Global Aerospace Composite Market Analysis, By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aerostructure

6.3. Nycelle & Pylon

6.4. Engine

6.5. Landing Gear



7. Global Aerospace Composite Market Analysis, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Aerospace Composite Market, By Aircraft Type, 2019 to 2025

7.2.2. North America Aerospace Composite Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

7.2.3. By Country

7.2.3.1. USA

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. South America Aerospace Composite Market, By Aircraft Type, 2019 to 2025

7.3.2. South America Aerospace Composite Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

7.3.3. By Country

7.3.3.1. Brazil

7.3.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Europe Aerospace Composite Market, By Aircraft Type, 2019 to 2025

7.4.2. Europe Aerospace Composite Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

7.4.3. By Country

7.4.3.1.1. Germany

7.4.3.1.2. France

7.4.3.1.3. UK

7.4.3.1.4. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Middle East and Africa Aerospace Composite Market, By Aircraft Type, 2019 to 2025

7.5.2. Middle East and Africa Aerospace Composite Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

7.5.3. By Country

7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.2. UAE

7.5.3.3. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Asia Pacific Aerospace Composite Market, By Aircraft Type, 2019 to 2025

7.6.2. Asia Pacific Aerospace Composite Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

7.6.3. By Country

7.6.3.1. China

7.6.3.2. India

7.6.3.3. Japan

7.6.3.4. South Korea

7.6.3.5. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. TEIJIN LIMITED

9.2. Rolls-Royce plc

9.3. Boston Materials, Inc.

9.4. Composites UK

9.5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

9.6. Hexcel Corporation

9.7. Toray Advanced Composites

9.8. Solvay

9.9. SGL Carbon



