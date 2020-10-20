Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Medicine Market by Product (Body Reconstruction, Body Support & Recovery), Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot & Ankle Injuries), End User (Hospitals, Physiotherapy Centers & Clinics) and Region - Analysis & Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports medicine market is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2025 from USD 5.5 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.



Growth in the sports medicine market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries, continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities, developments in the field of regenerative medicine and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, the high cost of implants and other devices may restrain the market to a certain extent.



"The Body Support & Recovery Products segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."



On the basis of product, the global sports medicine market has been segmented into body reconstruction products, body support & recovery products, and accessories. The body reconstruction products segment is further divided into fracture and ligament repair products, arthroscopy devices, implants, prosthetics, and orthobiologics.



Similarly, body support & recovery products include braces & support, physiotherapy equipment, and compression clothing. The body reconstruction products segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Braces & supports are required before and after procedures involving reconstruction. The demand for these devices is growing due to their requirement in the treatment of the majority of the sports injuries.



"The knee injuries segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period."



On the basis of application, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot & ankle injuries, elbow & wrist injuries, back & spine injuries, hip & groin injuries, and other injuries. The knee injuries segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to knee injuries being the most common sports injury accounting for approximately 40% of all injuries.



"The Hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period."

Based on end user segment, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery centers and Physiotherapy Centers and Clinics. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the sports medicine market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors like Complex diagnostic and therapeutic procedures being carried out in hospitals.



"The North American sports medicine market is expected to hold the largest market during the forecast period."



Geographically, the sports medicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The North American market is expected to hold the largest share while Asia Pacific is to account for the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The rising popularity of sports and physical activity, growing awareness regarding the prevention & treatment of sports injuries, and increasing investments in sports medicine are the key factors driving the North American sports medicine market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Sports Medicine Market



The sports medicine market is a growing healthcare field owing to the rise in popularity of several sports activities and relevant opportunities. However, the erstwhile growing market has come to a standstill as most of the sporting events and activities have been put on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hospitals which are the largest growing end user segment have seen an incline in the treatment of COVID-19 cases which in turn has led to cancellation or rescheduling of sports related orthopedic injuries. The growth of the sports medicine market is hampered because of the novel coronavirus but is expected to be restored once the situation stabilizes.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sports Medicine Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: European Sports Medicine Market Share, by Product (2020)

4.3 Sports Medicine Market Share, by Application, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Sports Medicine Market Share, by Product, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Sports Medicine Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries

5.2.1.2 The Continuous Influx of New Products and Treatment Modalities

5.2.1.3 Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Orthopedic Implants and Other Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 3D-Printed Implants

5.2.3.2 Expansion and Market Penetration Opportunities in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Sports Medicine Market



6 Sports Medicine Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Body Reconstruction Products

6.2.1 Fracture & Ligament Repair Products

6.2.1.1 Fracture & Ligament Injuries are the Most Common Sports Injuries

6.2.2 Arthroscopy Devices

6.2.2.1 Technological Advancements and the Development of New Products to Support Market Growth for this Segment

6.2.3 Implants

6.2.3.1 High Cost of Implants is a Major Concern Expected to Restrain the Market Growth

6.2.4 Orthobiologics

6.2.4.1 The Interest of Prominent Companies in the Field of Orthobiologics is Driving Innovation in this Segment

6.2.5 Prosthetics

6.2.5.1 High Price of Prosthetics and an Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario in Developing Nations May Restrain the Market Growth

6.3 Body Support & Recovery Products

6.3.1 Braces & Supports

6.3.1.1 The Wide Adoption of Braces and Supports to Treat Sports Injuries in Pre- and Post-Operative Cases Drive Market Growth

6.3.2 Physiotherapy Equipment

6.3.2.1 Thermal Therapy

6.3.2.1.1 Thermal Therapy is Widely Adopted as It is Inexpensive and Easily Accessible

6.3.2.2 Electrostimulation

6.3.2.2.1 Technological Advancements in the Field of Electronics Have Made Electrostimulation an Essential Technique in Sports Medicine

6.3.2.3 Other Therapies

6.3.2.3.1 Other Therapies Include Ultrasound Therapy, Laser Therapy, Combination Therapies, Acupuncture, and Massages.

6.3.3 Compression Clothing

6.4 Accessories



7 Sports Medicine Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Knee Injuries

7.2.1 Knee Injuries are the Most Frequently Occurring Injuries in Sports

7.3 Shoulder Injuries

7.3.1 Increased Incidence of Shoulder Injuries in Contact Sports to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Foot & Ankle Injuries

7.4.1 Growing Participation in Sports Has Resulted in the Increasing Number of Sports-Related Foot & Ankle Injuries

7.5 Hip & Groin Injuries

7.5.1 Hip & Groin Pain is a Common Complaint Among Athletes of All Ages and is Estimated to Account for 5-6% of All Sports Injuries

7.6 Elbow & Wrist Injuries

7.6.1 Elbow & Wrist Injuries are Common Among Athletes and Account for 3-9% of All Sports Injuries

7.7 Back & Spine Injuries

7.7.1 Increasing Incidence of Spinal Cord Injuries to Support Market Growth

7.8 Other Injuries



8 Sports Medicine Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Large Patient Pool is Driving the Adoption of Sports Medicine in Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.3.1 The Growing Preference for Ambulatory Surgery Centers Owing to Its Greater Versatility Supports Market Growth

8.4 Physiotherapy Centers and Clinics

8.4.1 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario Has Enhanced Patient Access to Physiotherapy



9 Sports Medicine Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.3.1 Stars

10.3.2 Emerging Leaders

10.3.3 Emerging Companies

10.3.4 Pervasive

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)

10.4.1 Progressive Companies

10.4.2 Starting/Emerging Blocks

10.4.3 Responsive Companies

10.4.4 Dynamic Companies

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Product Launches

10.5.2 Acquisitions

10.5.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations



11 Company Profiles

Arthrex, Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Biotek

Breg, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Cramer Products

Depuy Synthes Companies (Part of Johnson & Johnson)

DJO Global, Inc. (Subsidiary of Colfax Corporation)

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Medshape

Medtronic plc

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

Performance Health International Limited

RG Sports Medicine

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Ossur

