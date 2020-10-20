FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today its management of the 107 guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Silver Spring North, Maryland. The hotel is a short drive from downtown Baltimore and only eight miles from major attractions and events. It is approximately 30 minutes from Washington D.C. attractions including Arlington National Cemetery and the Smithsonian Institution. The hotel offers two meeting rooms totaling 1,224 square feet of event space. Hotel amenities include onsite parking, complimentary Wi-Fi, an indoor pool and a fitness center.



“Crestline recently received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2020 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark of customers’ satisfaction with their hotel stay which is certainly contributing to our ongoing growth,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline. “Now more than ever, owners and investors recognize that guest satisfaction is a key driver in a hotel’s financial performance and success,” added Carroll. Since January 2020, Crestline has grown its portfolio by more than 10%, adding more than 3,000 keys.

The Hilton Garden Inn Silver Spring North is located at 2200 Broadbirch Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20904. The hotel is 24 miles from Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI). For more information and reservations, visit: www.hilton.com or call 301.622.3333.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 123 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,500 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2020 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark of customers’ satisfaction with their hotel stay. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

