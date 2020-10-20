Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact on Personal Care and Household Care Innovation - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Recent personal and household care launches reveal key priorities. A study of innovative personal care and household launches in the publisher's Product Launch Analytics database since January 2020 illustrates some significant similarities. For example, there is a distinct focus on elevating hygiene at both the individual and domestic level, a growing focus on mental health, and ongoing investment in cannabidiol (CBD).



The scale and impact of the global health crisis has forced consumers to view certain issues (e.g. hygiene, mental health, time spent using digital devices) in a new light. This is inevitably influencing product choices and personal care and household care innovation strategies, as manufacturers attempt to adapt to rapidly shifting priorities.



Scope

While existing household cleaning products offer adequate protection against the transmission of germs and viruses, manufacturers have attempted to innovate in order to address specific pandemic-driven concerns. New household cleaning products are offering greater versatility and efficacy across a broader range of surfaces, and leveraging the highly-resonant notion of "contactless" cleaning.

Precisely half of consumers spent more time browsing social media during the outbreak. Recognizing these sudden spikes in device usage, personal care and household care manufacturers have introduced products that specifically cater to device usage and the health implications of increased screen time.

Personal care manufacturers are more deliberately tackling issues around mental wellbeing with products that aim to relieve stress levels and improve overall mood.

