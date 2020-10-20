Company Announcement no. 70 – 2020

Copenhagen, October 20th, 2020





GreenMobility A/S announces book coverage and early closing of the private placement of new shares

With reference to the company announcement no. 69 2020 of 19 October 2020 of the intention to issue new shares in GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility”) by way of a private placement with proceeds of approximately DKK 50-75m, the books are now covered in the top of the offering size range of DKK 75m. GreenMobility further announces that the subscription period will close on 20 October 2020 at 14:00 (CET). It is expected that the private placement will be completed at a price per share of DKK 134 as communicated in the announcement on 19 October 2020 on launch of the private placement.

Information about the result of the private placement, including confirmation of the final subscription price, the final number of shares issued and the allocation of shares, is expected to be announced on 21 October 2020 on or around 8:30 (CET).

Timetable for the capital increase

Announcement on the result of the private placement through Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark on Wednesday 21 October 2020, following determination on allocations, confirmation of subscription price and total proceeds

Expected settlement date through payment against delivery is Friday 23 October 2020

Expected date of registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority is Monday 26 October 2020

Expected first day of admission for trading of the new shares under the existing ISIN code is Wednesday 29 October 2020

ISIN codes:

Existing ISIN: DK0060817898

Temporary ISIN: DKK0061413903

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Investor Relations

Tlf: +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

Certified Advisor

NORDEN CEF ApS

John Norden

Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte

+45 2072 0200

jn@nordencef.dk

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute, through minute packages or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 900 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp and Ghent. More than 100,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is admitted for trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Denmark.





