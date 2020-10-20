Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Application and Region: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market size is expected to reach $14.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 23.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Big data describes a huge volume of data that is utilized to uncover trends, patterns, and associations, particularly related to the behavior and interactions of humans. For the retail business, big data is utilized for getting a prominent understanding of customer shopping propensities and how to draw in new customers. Organizations are being enabled and empowered by big data analytics to create customer proposals dependent on their buying history, resulting in customized shopping experiences. These big data analytics solutions additionally help in anticipating patterns and taking strategic decisions that are based on an analysis of the market.



Increment in spending on big data analytics instruments, growth in need to deliver customized user experience to expand sales, and increment in development of the e-commerce sector is a portion of the main components that are boosting the development of the global market. However, issues in gathering and combining the data from different frameworks and difficulties in capturing user information are foreseen to confine the big data analytics in retail market development. On the other hand, integration of new advancements, for example, IoT, AI, and machine learning in big data analytics in retail, and growth in demand for prescient analytics in retail are foreseen to give profitable growth opportunities to the worldwide big data analytics in the retail market during the analysis period.



The episode of COVID-19 is foreseen to trivially affect the development of big data analytics in the retail market. Even though the retail industry is significantly hit by lockdown forced in numerous nations, the spending on big data analytics by retail organizations is anticipated to be maintained as planned according to the research and study led by Sisense. The retail industry is observing diverging patterns for essential and non-essential retail products in most of the nations, especially in nations, for example, the U.S., and India, which are the most influenced by the pandemic.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Supply Chain Operations Management, Sales & Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, Merchandising Analytics, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Big Data Analytics in Retail Market. Companies such as Salesforce.com, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., and Adobe, Inc., Teradata Corporation, SAP SE, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and MicroStrategy, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Adobe, Inc., Teradata Corporation, MicroStrategy, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.3 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Organization Size

1.4.4 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Application

1.4.5 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2016, Aug to 2020, Jun) Leading Players

3.3.3 Key Strategic Moves: (Product Launches and Product Enhancements: 2017, Jan to 2020, Jul) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Component

4.1 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Software Market by Region

4.2 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Global On-premise Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region

5.2 Global Cloud Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Organization Size

6.1 Global Large Enterprises Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region

6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Application

7.1 Global Supply Chain Operations Management Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region

7.2 Global Sales & Marketing Analytics Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region

7.3 Global Customer Analytics Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region

7.4 Global Merchandising Analytics Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region

7.5 Global Others Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region

8.1 North America Big Data Analytics in Retail Market

8.2 Europe Big Data Analytics in Retail Market

8.3 Asia-Pacific Big Data Analytics in Retail Market

8.4 LAMEA Big Data Analytics in Retail Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 IBM Corporation

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Microsoft Corporation

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.1 Recent Strategies and Developments

9.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.2.2 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Oracle Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.3.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

9.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Enhancements

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 SAP SE

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.4.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements

9.4.5.3 Geographical Expansions

9.4.6 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Salesforce.com, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.5.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

9.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

9.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Adobe, Inc.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.6.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Teradata Corporation

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.7.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8 MicroStrategy, Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.8.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements

9.8.6 SWOT Analysis

9.9 Alteryx, Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.9.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

9.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.9.5.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements

9.9.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers

9.10. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent Strategies and Developments

9.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Enhancements



