Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Sortation System Market by Type, End-user and Region: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automated Sortation System Market size is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Automated sortation systems have their usage in various types of products, including consumer goods, mail, luggage, and parcel, because of different aspects, for example, destination, color, and type of product. The growing requirement for a decrease in inventory and handling processes is foreseen to boost the market over the forecast period. There is a focus of Companies from different industries on the ideal use of their inventory by offering just-in-time delivery services. This has prompted the demand for automated answers for the effective administration of activities at distribution centers. The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak forced different nations to impose severe lockdown measures during the starting phases of the pandemic.



The Global Automated Sortation System Market is developing because of the expansion in precision in shipping and productivity with the sortation system. The Automated sortation system is a transformation in the mechanical industry. It is intended to sort various consumer items, for example, packaged food and beverages, post and parcels, medications, textiles, and others, subsequently, deliver the packaged products on schedule. It is commonly utilized for small size products and chiefly installed in businesses like food and beverage, pharmaceutical, retail, and healthcare.



The automated sortation system decreases the hour of operations or simulation of crude materials. In a high-volume distribution condition, there is a need for high-speed packaging systems dictated by the sortation hardware, which regularly decides production speed. These systems are more robust because of automation, time consistency, and constantly high speed. With an automation sortation system, it is quite viable to sort high-capacity items with consistency and high-speed. Nonetheless, high establishment cost, high maintenance cost is anticipated to limit the market of automated sortation system.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Linear Sortation and Loop Sortation. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Retail & E-commerce, Transportation & Logistics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation are the forerunners in the Automated Sortation Systems Market. Companies such as Kion Group, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Limited, Interroll Holding AG, and TGW Logistics Group GmbH are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Daifuku Co. Limited, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Kion Group, Toyota Industries Corporation (Bastian Solutions LLC), BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Knapp AG, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Interroll Holding AG, and TGW Logistics Group GmbH.



