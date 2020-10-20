Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Almond Flour - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Almond Flour Market accounted for $0.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.
Rising urban population, increase in standard of living, and changing lifestyle are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, availability of healthier substitutes and stringent regulations & international quality standards imposed on food products are hampering the market growth.
Almond flour is produced from ground sweet almonds and further, it is processed in different forms as per its application in food and beverage industry. Almond flour is produced in form of extra fine blanched or in fine natural form. Almond flour is rich the source of vitamins including vitamin E, vitamin b, vitamin A, minerals, omega fatty acids and protein and others. It makes almond flour as an all-purpose carrier and essential flour especially used for baking, cooking, and also in cosmetic. Currently, its demand is increasing in bakery and confectionery products as inclusion of almond flour in these products enhances the nutritional value and helps to give better texture and flavour. In blanched almond flour, firstly the skins of almonds are removed and then they are grounded to make flour while natural almond flour is simply made of grounded almonds and has wide application in preparing bread, cakes, cookies, pastries, and other food products.
Based on the form, the blanched segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for bakery and confectionery products globally, coupled with rise in demand for high protein bakery products in the market. Owing to this demand for confectionery products, the market for blanched almond flour is expected to grow at a substantial growth during the forecast period.
By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to high awareness about health benefits of consuming almond products such as almond milk and almond flour. Notable expansion of the vegan trend and wide availability of gluten-free products across the European Union will remain the prime booster to Europe's market that currently holds around a third of total almond flour sales. Several European farmers are interested in replacing their traditional sunflower and wheat fields with almond orchards, which would be an excellent factor driving sales of almond flour and related products in the near future.
Some of the key players profiled in the Almond Flour Market include Anthony's Goods, barney butter, blue Diamond Growers, bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Hodgson Mill, Honeyville Farms, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Natures Eats, NOW Foods, Oleander bio SA, Rolling Hills Nut Company, Shiloh Farms, Sincerely Nuts, Treehouse Almonds, and Wellbee's.
Natures Covered:
Categories Covered:
Distribution Channels Covered:
Forms Covered:
Applications Covered:
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Almond Flour Market, By Nature
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Organic
5.3 Conventional
6 Global Almond Flour Market, By Category
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Low-Carb
6.3 Gluten-Free
7 Global Almond Flour Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Indirect
7.2.1 Specialty Stores
7.2.2 Departmental Stores
7.2.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
7.2.4 Discount Stores
7.2.5 Convenience Stores
7.2.6 Online Retailers
7.3 Direct
8 Global Almond Flour Market, By Form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Blanched
8.3 Natural
9 Global Almond Flour Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Industrial
9.3 Household
9.4 Dietary Supplements
9.5 Cosmetic Industry
9.6 Food & Beverages
9.6.1 Confectionery
9.6.1.1 Nutritional Bars
9.6.1.2 Chocolates
9.6.1.3 Candies
9.6.2 Bakery
9.6.2.1 Cakes
9.6.2.2 Pastries
9.6.2.3 Cookies
9.6.3 Dressings & Condiments
9.6.4 Sauces & Spreads
9.6.5 Ready Meals
9.6.6 Beverage Processing
10 Global Almond Flour Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launches
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Anthony's Goods
12.2 Barney Butter
12.3 Blue Diamond Growers
12.4 Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods
12.5 Hodgson Mill
12.6 Honeyville Farms
12.7 King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.
12.8 Natures Eats
12.9 NOW Foods
12.10 Oleander Bio SA
12.11 Rolling Hills Nut Company
12.12 Shiloh Farms
12.13 Sincerely Nuts
12.14 Treehouse Almonds
12.15 Wellbee's
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4r51p7
