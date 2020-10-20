With the purchase of a Jack-O Pizza, Papa Murphy’s will be offering one pound of their made-from-scratch, ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for only $3 more at participating locations.

With the purchase of a Jack-O Pizza, Papa Murphy’s will be offering one pound of their made-from-scratch, ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for only $3 more at participating locations.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is delighted to announce the return of its hauntingly delicious Jack-O-Lantern Pizza this month. Made from scratch and served fresh from your own oven, Jack-O-Lantern Pizzas—lovingly known as the Jack-O—will be available nationwide for a limited time at participating Papa Murphy’s locations in-store and online at papamurphys.com now through October 31, 2020. Two size options are available: large and family.



Guests can also celebrate the Halloween season by indulging their sweet tooth with the “Scream of a Deal” offer. With the purchase of a Jack-O Pizza, Papa Murphy’s will be offering one pound of their made-from-scratch, ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for only $3 more at participating locations.

“To our guests, Jack-O Pizza isn’t just another promotion—it’s a one-of-a-kind treat and a cultural tradition they look forward to every October,” said Kim McBee, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Papa Murphy’s. “While Halloween may look different this year, fans all around the country can keep the spirit of fun alive by adding a Papa Murphy’s Jack-O-Lantern pizza to their celebration. This year, Change the Way You Pizza and Halloween.”

Each Jack-O Pizza at Papa Murphy’s begins with dough made fresh in store, in the shape of a pumpkin, which is topped with traditional red sauce and 100 percent whole-milk mozzarella, grated in stores daily. Premium pepperoni is placed into a smiling Jack-O-Lantern face with two olive eyes.

Papa Murphy’s continues to focus on the highest level of service and personal safety for guests and communities during this unique pandemic environment. Stores have made it easier than ever for guests to bake their favorite pizza at home on their own schedule. Guests can order online or through their favorite delivery app where available. In the stores, “quick pick-up” racks are conveniently placed near the entrance, so guests can limit time inside. Where possible, curbside pick-up and drive-thru options are also offered to allow guests to stay in their vehicles.

Guests can serve up some terrifyingly tasty, home-baked Jack-O Pizza in just 15 minutes.

For more information and to find the Papa Murphy’s location nearest you, please visit papamurphys.com, or connect online: facebook.com/papamurphyspizza, instagram.com/papamurphys, and twitter.com/papamurphys.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (“Papa Murphy’s” or the “Company”) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take ‘n’ Bake pizza brand in the United States, selling hand-crafted, fresh pizzas for customers to bake at home. The Company was founded in 1981 and currently operates franchised and corporate-owned stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Papa Murphy's core purpose is to help anyone with an oven and 15 minutes serve a scratch-made meal. In addition to fresh pizzas, the Company offers hand-crafted salads, sides and desserts to complete the meal. Order online today at www.papamurphys.com for easy pick up everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

Media Contact:

Alexis Diltz or Daniel Evans

communications@papamurphys.com

360-449-4001

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8ce4c00-a770-4a5b-8c46-b5612c6b7a02