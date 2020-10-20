Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Compressor Market 2020-2025 by Vehicle Type, Method of Lubrication, Technology, End-user and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Air Compressor Market is estimated to be USD 75.2 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 98.75 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 5.6%.
Air compressors uses the power from motors or engines to store air in pressurized form. The pressurized air has various application in manufacturing, automobile, oil and gas industry to name a few.
Stationary type air compressor segment is expected to dominate the global air compressor market. Extensive use of stationary air compressors in manufacturing, automobile and home appliance industries is expected to boost the growth of the segment.
However, portable air compressors are projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC region is expected to grow at significant rate owing to the demand from various application in end-use industry such as home appliance, manufacturing, automobile, oil and gas etc.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Atlas Copco AB, Kaeser Compressors, Suzler Ltd., Elgi Equipments Limited, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., GE Energy, VMAC Global Technology Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Campbell Hausfled, etc.
IGR Competitive Quadrant
The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
Why buy this report?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Air Compressor Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Portable
6.3 Stationary
7 Global Air Compressor Market, by Method of Lubrication
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Oiled
7.3 Oil-Free
8 Global Air Compressor Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Reciprocating
8.3 Rotary
8.4 Centrifugal
9 Global Air Compressor Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food & Beverage
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.4 Manufacturing
9.5 Medical
9.6 Power Generation
9.7 Others
10 Global Air Compressor Market, by Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Australia
10.5.5 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle East and Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bawd8f
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: