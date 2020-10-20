Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fencing Equipment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fencing equipment market is poised to grow by $ 71.09 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on the fencing equipment market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of combat sports and rising number of promotional activities.



The fencing equipment market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, application segment, and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing number of fencing clubs and associations as one of the prime reasons driving the fencing equipment market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The fencing equipment market covers the following areas:

Fencing equipment market sizing

Fencing equipment market forecast

Fencing equipment market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fencing equipment market vendors that include Absolute Fencing Gear Inc., Alliance Fencing Equipment LLC, AllstarFencing (US) Ltd., Blue Gauntlet Fencing, Bopac Sports Co. Ltd., Leon Paul, PBT Fencing, Prieur-Sports, StM Group, and Uhlmann Fencing GmbH & Co. KG. Also, the fencing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fencing weapons - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fencing masks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Women - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Men - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

7. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Offline

Online

8. Customer Landscape



9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Absolute Fencing Gear Inc.

Alliance Fencing Equipment LLC

AllstarFencing (US) Ltd.

Blue Gauntlet Fencing

Bopac Sports Co. Ltd.

Leon Paul

PBT Fencing

Prieur-Sports

StM Group

Uhlmann Fencing GmbH & Co. KG

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

