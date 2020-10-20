Dallas, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Inflation Devices Market, by Type (Digital and Analogue), Application (Gastroenterological Procedures, Urological Procedures, Intervention Cardiology & Radiology, Peripheral Vascular Procedures, and Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on inflation devices market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic as 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global inflation devices market have been studied in detail.

The inflation devices market was valued at USD 563.0 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The increasing acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries, the existence in most developing countries of developed healthcare infrastructure, the prevalence of CVD, and less strict approval procedures add to the growth of the industry.

North America presently has the largest share of the inflation devices market owing to increasing adoption of new technologies. Asia Pacific is anticipated to project most lucrative growth owing, among others, to increasing potential new cases as well as increasing awareness within emerging economies such as India, japan and China. High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region is one of the factors for rapid market growth over the forecast period.

The global inflation devices market has been bifurcated based on type, application, and region. In terms of application the market is divided into Gastroenterological Procedures, Urological Procedures, Intervention Cardiology & Radiology, Peripheral Vascular Procedures, and Others. In terms of type, the market is divided into digital and analogue.

The analogue category led the industry during the forecast period. At the notable CAGR, the digital portion is expected to increase. Because of the advantages that such instruments have. For eg, analogue inflation machines are cheap and are therefore preferred by their counterparts. Moreover, these systems are easy and easier to use, adding more to the growth of this industry. Moreover, the analogue inflation devices group also experienced the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players serving the global market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Advanced Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Acclarent, Inc. (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Atrion Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, US Endovascular, among other prominent players.

