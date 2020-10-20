Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Steel Industry (China, India, EU, NAFTA & Japan): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global steel production volume is estimated to reach 2175 million tonnes in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as rising population growth, growing urban population, growing automobile sector, growing spending on construction and infrastructure projects and growing demand for long steel are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by price volatility. A few notable trends include technological advancements, rising demand for stainless steel and rising demand for recycled steel.

The global steel market is expected to grow in future owing to increasing infrastructural activities and rising adoption of steel in automotive, electrical and other end-use industries. In terms of geographical areas, China is the major contributors to the global steel production supported by increasing automotive production and growth of electrical appliances. India is the fastest-growing market for steel with increasing urbanization, industrialization and infrastructure investments.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global steel industry.

The major regional markets (China, India, NAFTA, EU and Japan) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (ArcelorMittal S.A., Gerdau S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, POSCO and TATA Steel Limited) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Steel

1.2 Production Process

1.3 Steel Making By-Products

1.4 Secondary Steel Making

1.5 Steel Classification

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Steel Users PMI

2.2 Downward Pressure on Prices

2.3 Affect on Steel Using Industries

3. Global Steel Market Analysis

3.1 Global Steel Production Volume

3.2 Global Steel Production Volume Forecast

3.3 Global Steel Production Volume by Region

3.4 Global Steel Consumption Volume

3.5 Global Steel Consumption Volume Forecast

3.6 Global Steel Consumption Volume by Region

3.7 Global Steel Export Volume

3.8 Global Steel Import Volume

4. Regional Steel Market Analysis

4.1 China

4.1.1 China Steel Production Volume

4.1.2 China Steel Production Volume Forecast

4.1.3 China Steel Consumption Volume

4.1.4 China Steel Consumption Volume Forecast

4.2 India

4.2.1 India Steel Production Volume

4.2.2 India Steel Production Volume Forecast

4.2.3 India Steel Consumption Volume

4.2.4 India Steel Consumption Volume Forecast

4.3 European Union

4.3.1 European Union Steel Production Volume

4.3.2 European Union Steel Production Volume Forecast

4.3.3 European Union Steel Consumption Volume

4.3.4 European Union Steel Consumption Volume Forecast

4.4 NAFTA

4.4.1 NAFTA Steel Production Volume

4.4.2 NAFTA Steel Production Volume Forecast

4.4.3 NAFTA Steel Consumption Volume

4.4.4 NAFTA Steel Consumption Volume Forecast

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Steel Production Volume

4.5.2 Japan Steel Production Volume Forecast

4.5.3 Japan Steel Consumption Volume

4.5.4 Japan Steel Consumption Volume Forecast

5. Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Rising Population Growth

5.1.2 Growing Urban Population

5.1.3 Growing Spending on Construction and Infrastructure Projects

5.1.4 Growing Demand for Long Steel

5.1.5 Growing Automobile Sector

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Rising Demand for Recycled Steel

5.2.3 Rising Demand for Stainless Steel

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Prices Volatility

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.3 Global Steel Production Volume by Company

7. Company Profiles

7.1 ArcelorMittal S.A.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Gerdau S.A.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Nippon Steel Corporation

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 JFE Holdings, Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 POSCO

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Tata Steel Limited

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyrk8p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900