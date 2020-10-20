MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang”) (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to announce 90 new results from the summer 2020 till survey on its 100% owned Serpent Property (“Property”) in James Bay (Québec) (Figs. 1 and 2). The results define a large (>8 km2) gold-in-till anomaly (gold grains extracted from a mineralized body by the action of a glacier and now dispersed in the soil), suggesting an extensive gold system on the Property.



Preliminary highlights from the summer 2020 till survey include:

3 till samples containing above 100 gold grains (432, 308, 141) among which 69, 47 and 50% of the grains, respectively, have a pristine shape;

Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) from 5 samples returning gold values above 5 g/t Au (16.90, 14.50, 10.20, 9.52, 6.44 g/t Au);

50 till samples returned 20 gold grains or more now forming a gold-in-till anomaly covering an area at least 8 km2.



Actual results show that the gold-in-till anomaly area is significantly enlarged and remains open. Today, the anomaly is defined by a cluster of 60 till samples containing ≥20 gold grains (Fig. 3) and more than 25 HMC values ≥1 g/t Au covering an area exceeding 8 km2 (Fig. 4). Additional till results from the summer and fall programs are pending. Our last survey revealed 10 samples with 20 gold grains or more spread over approximately 4 km2 (see press release dated January 16, 2020).

Both gold grain counts and gold values in HMC’s yielded highly significant results. Fifty out of 90 new samples contain 20 gold grains or more. This quantity of gold grains is considered anomalous as background in the region is expected to be below 5 grains. Three samples collected in 2020 contain above 100 gold grains with the highest count at 432 gold grains, including 297 pristine grains (Figs. 3 to 5). Pristine grains are delicate pieces of free gold that are generally interpreted to have been derived from bedrock sources close to the sampling sites. These samples having more than 100 gold grains and above 47% pristine grains form a clear dispersal train aligned into the main glacial direction. Partial HMC results from 2020 include 12 samples (out of 29 analyzed samples) above 1 g/t Au (anomalous threshold value) (Fig. 4). Four contiguous samples distributed over a strike length of 1.3 km returned more than 10 g/t Au (18.8, 16.9, 14.5 and 10.2 g/t Au). The high HMC and gold grain counts values are located at the proximity and down-ice of major structures and near newly-discovered gold showings. Figure 6 shows many gold specks in a narrow (<3 cm) and discontinuous quartz vein located up-ice that graded 222.58 g/t Au. Visible gold was observed in quartz veins, gabbros and pyroxenites at several localities inside the anomaly.

Harfang believes that the bedrock source of the gold-in-till anomaly is proximal considering that this anomalous cluster is characterized by high gold grain counts, high ratios of pristine gold grains and high gold values in HMC’s, and that the cluster is spatially associated with multiple high-grade gold showings,. Recently, more than 20 surface gold showings (>1 g/t Au) were discovered within and around the gold-in-till anomaly, including at least 3 extensive gold-bearing shear zones and associated quartz veins (Moby-Dick, Ana, Sasquatch) (see press release dated September 22, 2020). Despite the discovery of surface gold showings, the source of the till anomaly remains unexplained.

These new results significantly enhance mining exploration potential particularly underneath the large swamps. Our staff is eager to receive results from all types of samples (till, soil, rock) collected over the last months in order to highlight the most prospective areas of this part of the Property and plan the next field operations.

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been prepared and approved by François Huot, P.Geo, Chief geologist at Harfang, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

Serpent Property

The Serpent Property, adjacent to the James Bay Road, is located about 80 km south of Radisson. The Property is composed of 552 mining claims covering an area of 28,312 hectares. It is adjacent to the La Pointe gold deposit and the recently discovered La Pointe Extension prospect owned by Quebec Precious Metals Corporation and is located near the contact between the La Grande and Opinaca subprovinces.

Quality control

Till samples were collected from hand-dug or excavator pits at depths up to 1 m by Harfang’s employees. Sampling sites are commonly separated from each other by approximately 200-250 m and distributed along lines spaced 500-600 m apart. In some areas, sampling sites are closer. Each sample (12-20 kg) was placed in a plastic bag which was identified by a specific tag number and securely sealed with fibertape. Samples collected during summer were sent in 2 separate batches to Overburden Drilling Management [“ODM”] (Nepean, Ontario). This laboratory proceeded with the gold grain count, the identification of some indicator minerals, and the determination of gold grain shape from the non-magnetic HMC’s. Quantities of grains mentioned in the text and shown in figures correspond to normalized values calculated from the counts given by ODM by adjusting the table feed weights (fraction <2 mm) to 10 kg.

Till is a transported surficial media produced during active glaciation that may be affected by subsequent surficial processes resulting in the possible modification of the gold content. As such, the occurrence of a gold anomaly in till is not conclusive evidence of a mineral deposit existing within the Property limits.

Non-magnetic HMC’s were analyzed by Actlabs (Ancaster, Ontario). Chemical elements were determined by ICP-OES following an Aqua Regia partial digestion or by INAA. Lower detection limit for Au is 5 ppb.

The sampling procedure and the quality control related to the till program followed protocols developed by Harfang, ODM and Actlabs. Preliminary data interpretation was done by Harfang.

About Harfang

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover new gold districts in the province of Québec. Harfang's development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects.

