Green Thumb Industries opens its 49th store, Rise Monroeville, on October 21. First day profits will benefit 412 Food Rescue, the mission of which is to end food waste and eliminate hunger.

CHICAGO and MONROEVILLE, Pa., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced it will open Rise Monroeville, its 49th retail location, on October 21. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to 412 Food Rescue, a non-profit that works with food retailers, wholesalers, restaurants, caterers, universities and other food providers to rescue unsellable but perfectly good food and provide it to nonprofit organizations that serve those experiencing food insecurity.



“We are thrilled to open the 13th Rise™ store in Pennsylvania as we continue to create jobs across the state,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “The team is also honored to support 412 Food Rescue’s important work of collaborating with community businesses and organizations to help eradicate hunger, especially during these difficult times.”

“We are thankful that Green Thumb and Rise Monroeville have chosen to make a donation to 412 Food Rescue in celebration of the opening of their new store,” said Jessi Marsh, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships for 412 Food Rescue. “We are appreciative of their investment in the community by supporting us as we carry out our mission to end food waste and eliminate hunger.”

Over 378,000 patients are registered with the Pennsylvania program, including 225,000 active card holders. Approximately 16.5 million cannabis products have been sold since the program’s inception, yielding $780 million in retail sales and $519 million in wholesale sales.

Monroeville is located about 10 miles east of Pittsburgh, the second largest city in Pennsylvania. In addition to Rise Monroeville, there are Rise™ retail stores in Pennsylvania in the following locations: Chambersburg, Cranberry, Duncansville, Erie, Hermitage, Latrobe, King of Prussia, Mechanicsburg, New Castle, Carlisle, Steelton and York, the last three of which are licensed to KW Ventures. Green Thumb entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and operates a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces its branded products including Rythm and Dr. Solomon’s.

Rise Monroeville offers online reservations and in-store pickup for registered Pennsylvania medical cannabis cardholders. Patients may order online at www.risecannabis.com by creating an account and scheduling a pick-up time. They will receive a text message to confirm all reservations and will pick up during their designated time.

Rise Monroeville is located at 3838 William Penn Highway in Monroeville. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 1,900 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

About 412 Food Rescue:

Driven by the belief that good food belongs to people, not landfills, 412 Food Rescue launched in March 2015 to redirect healthy food from the waste stream to nonprofits that serve food insecure populations. In the United States, 40% of food produced is wasted while 1 in 9 people goes hungry. Focusing on the logistics challenges of retail food recovery, 412 Food Rescue addresses both problems through technology-coordinated, community-powered networks. The only organization in Allegheny County focused on food that would otherwise be discarded, 412 Food Rescue develops innovative solutions to eradicate food waste in the region and is now expanding its model to cities around the country. To date, 412 Food Rescue has redirected over 14 million pounds of perfectly good food from going to landfills. The organization works with 800 food retailers, 600 nonprofit partners and over 10,000 volunteer drivers in the Pittsburgh area alone. More info: 412foodrescue.org.

