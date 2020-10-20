NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB: BRSF), a neurology-focused medical device and software company, today announced the appointment of Stuart Bernstein as Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Bernstein will be responsible for Brain Scientific’s overall marketing strategy and efforts to strengthen the company’s market position.

Bernstein spent the first part of his career in senior technical management roles in Fortune 500 companies, including NCR, IBM, and Control Data Corporation. Subsequently, he held executive and consultant positions in numerous start-up companies specializing in medical devices, healthcare, telemedicine, software engineering, biotech services, and other fields.

Bernstein was the CEO of BioSignal, an EEG medical device company. He is also a co-founder of several software engineering and telemedicine firms, all of which continue in business to date. One of them, Brain Saving Technology, is now Specialist on Call (SOC Telemed) - a leading telemedicine company that powers over 850 facilities for teleneurology, telepsychiatry, and critical care telemedicine with over 200 physicians.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Bernstein on board with us. His experience includes developing large distribution channels for a number of companies in our industry, as well as successfully managing sales teams of 50 people and more. Stuart has been managing startup business organizations for over 30 years, so we feel this appointment is a great opportunity for us to grow our business exponentially,” said Boris Goldstein, Chairman at Brain Scientific Inc.

The announcement comes just weeks after Brain Scientific launched the next generation NeuroCap™ - a hospital-grade disposable EEG headset with 22 electrodes and 19 active EEG channels. The new device uses velcro materials for better adhesion during EEG testing. With the launch of the new product, Brain Scientific predicts expanding its EEG product application in ICUs, Emergency Rooms, and a variety of medical centers across the United States.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific is a commercial-stage healthcare company with two FDA-cleared products, providing next-gen solutions to the neurology market. The Company’s smart diagnostic devices and sensors simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs, allowing clinicians to make rapid decisions remotely and bridge the widening gap in access to neurological care. To learn more about our corporate strategy, devices or for investor relations please visit: www.brainscientific.com or email us at info@memorymd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates, and assumptions, and are subject to several risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of our products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.