GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN ) announced today that its net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $1,151,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.6 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $1,150,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.7 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three months ended September 30, 2019.



Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $1,786,000, as compared to approximately $1,917,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $131,000 or 6.8%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest rates and origination fees charged on loans due to market conditions and intense competition from other lenders, as well as lower demand for new loans resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, approximately $1,521,000 and $1,619,000, respectively, of our revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that we offer to small businesses, and approximately $265,000 and $298,000, respectively, of our revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $3,264,000, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.6 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $3,355,000, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.7 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $91,000, or 2.7%. This decrease is primarily attributable to the decrease in revenue, partially offset by the decrease in interest expense.

Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $5,239,000, as compared to approximately $5,484,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $245,000, or 4.5%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest rates and origination fees charged on loans due to market conditions and intense competition from other lenders, as well as lower demand for new loans resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, revenues of approximately $4,485,000 and $4,609,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on the secured commercial loans that we offer to small businesses, and approximately $753,000 and $875,000, respectively, of our revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “I am pleased to report that our conservative and careful policies have once again proven to protect our shareholders’ value during rough times. Not only do we continue to have no defaults, but we also managed to increase our earnings per share (EPS) to $0.12 for the quarter from $0.11 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and to continue distributing dividends during the difficult time we are experiencing due to the COVID-19 crisis.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the web site: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of our representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss our belief that our conservative and careful policies have protected our shareholders’ value during rough times, we are using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive and (ix) if the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business is greater than anticipated. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) (audited) ﻿Assets Loans receivable $ 57,883,068 $ 53,485,014 Interest receivable on loans 809,975 675,996 Cash

156,715 118,407 Other assets 88,554 53,218 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 52,627 87,754 Deferred financing costs 29,917 22,637 Total assets $ 59,020,856 $ 54,443,026





Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Line of credit $ 19,779,851 $ 15,232,993 Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of

$416,099 and $472,413, respectively) 5,583,901 5,527,587 Deferred origination fees 452,914 322,119 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 132,582 151,823 Operating lease liability 55,566 91,025 Other liabilities --- 15,000 Dividends payable --- 1,159,061 Total liabilities 26,004,814 22,499,608



Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares

authorized; none issued --- --- Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares

authorized; 9,882,058 issued; 9,619,945 and 9,658,844

outstanding, respectively 9,882 9,882 Additional paid-in capital 33,153,830 33,144,032 Treasury stock, at cost – 262,113 and 223,214 shares (798,939 ) (619,688 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 651,269 (590,808 ) Total stockholders’ equity 33,016,042 31,943,418 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 59,020,856 $ 54,443,026







MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income from loans $ 1,521,474 $ 1,618,735 $ 4,485,414 $ 4,608,936 Origination fees 264,878 298,222 753,111 875,449 Total revenue 1,786,352 1,916,957 5,238,525 5,484,385 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of debt service

costs 337,901 454,307 1,016,590 1,220,700 Referral fees 1,641 861 3,569 3,569 General and administrative

expenses 305,407 314,820 968,914 913,175 Total operating costs and expenses 644,949 769,988 1,989,073 2,137,444 Income from operations 1,141,403 1,146,969 3,249,452 3,346,941 Other income 9,500 3,000 15,500 9,000 Income before income tax expense 1,150,903 1,149,969 3,264,952 3,355,941 Income tax expense --- --- (645 ) (572 ) Net income $ 1,150,903 $ 1,149,969 $ 3,264,307 $ 3,355,369 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: --Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 --Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding --Basic 9,625,140 9,658,608 9,635,107 9,657,911 --Diluted 9,625,140 9,659,764 9,635,107 9,659,012





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Stock Retained Earnings Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, July 1, 2020 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,150,564 255,213 $ (771,559) $ 463,050 $ 32,851,937 Purchase of treasury shares 6,900 (27,380) (27,380) Non - cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends paid (962,684) (962,684) Net income 1,150,903 1,150,903 Balance, September 30, 2020 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,153,830 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ 651,269 $ 33,016,042

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Stock Retained Earnings Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, July 1, 2019 9,881,191 $ 9,881 $ 33,137,501 223,214 $ (619,688) $ 597,161 $ 33,124,855 Exercise of warrants 867 1 (1) 0 Non-cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends paid (1,158,957) (1,158,957) Net income 1,149,969 1,149,969 Balance, September 30, 2019 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,140,766 223,214 $ (619,688 ) $ 588,173 $ 33,119,133

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit

(Retained Earnings) Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2020 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,144,032 223,214 $ (619,688) $ (590,808) $ 31,943,418 Non-cash compensation 9,798 9,798 Purchase of treasury shares 38,899 (179,251) (179,251) Dividends paid (2,022,230) (2,022,230) Net income 3,264,307 3,264,307 Balance, September 30, 2020 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,153,830 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ 651,269 $ 33,016,042

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit

(Retained Earnings) Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2019 9,874,191 $ 9,874 $ 33,110,536 218,214 $ (590,234) $ (448,801) $ 32,081,375 Exercise of options and warrants 7,867 8 20,432 20,440 Purchase of treasury shares 5,000 (29,454) (29,454) Non-cash compensation 9,798 9,798 Dividends paid (2,318,395) (2,318,395) Net income 3,355,369 3,355,369 Balance, September 30, 2019 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,140,766 223,214 $ (619,688 ) $ 588,173 $ 33,119,133







MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months

Ended September 30,