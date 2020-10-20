Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Population Sequencing Market: Focus on Product, Method, Technology, Application, Country, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The population sequencing market is projected to reach $64,047.6 million by 2030 from $21,730.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.41% during the forecast period, 2020-2030.



Growth in this market is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of large-scale sequencing to understand the genomics of susceptibility and resistance from COVID-19, increasing adoption of personalized medicine for the screening and diagnosis of genetic disorders, and a global surge in direct-to-consumer genetic testing.



However, there are significant challenges that are restraining the market growth, such as lack of infrastructure to maintain, store, and share sensitive genomic data, absence of sufficient funding for the development of high-throughput genomic software tools, and poor reducibility and transability of data in clinical practice.

The market is favored by the technological advancements in the sequencing, and computational analysis solutions for a large volume of genetic data enabling a deep understanding of the genetic variants for the development of diagnostics, drug discovery, and translational research.

Furthermore, several sequencing companies are focusing on the development of high-throughput sequence platforms and polymerase chain reaction platforms, with higher sensitivity and low turn-around time to benefit the patients, enabling patient-based outcomes and implementing genomic medicine.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, methods, and technology. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of rapid diagnostics providing information on genetic mutation and optimal candidates for adjuvant chemotherapy or hormonal therapy. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Illumina, Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.

The population sequencing market provided immense growth opportunities for the companies providing technology and infrastructure for large-scale health initiatives, such as Color Genomics, Inc., Helix Opco, LLC, and big data companies such as Genuity Science.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global population sequencing market?

What is the potential impact of sequencing and biotechnological advancement in the application of genomic medicine and translational research?

What is the current market expense along with future expected expenses in population sequencing initiatives?

How population sequencing helped genomic tests to become a prominent tool for diagnostics in various clinical applications?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030 based on: product type method application technology country

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global population sequencing market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which emerging companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and what are their key strategies for sustainable growth in the population sequencing industry?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Product Definition

1.1 Definition by Product

1.1.1 Platforms

1.1.2 Kits and Assays

1.1.3 Software Tools

1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.2.1 Inclusion and Exclusion for Country-Wise Market Estimation

1.3 Scope of Work

1.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2 Research Methodology

3 Introduction

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Population Sequencing

3.3 Future Potential

4 Global Population Sequencing Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Impact Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Large-Scale Sequencing to Understand the Genomics of Susceptibility and Resistance from COVID-19

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine for the Screening and Diagnostics of Genetic Disorders

4.3.3 Global Surge in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Infrastructure to Maintain, Store and Share Sensitive Genomic Data

4.4.2 Absence of Sufficient Funding for Development of High-Throughput Genomic Software Tools

4.4.3 Poor Reducibility and Translatability of Data in Clinical Practice

4.5 Market Opportunity

4.5.1 Advancing Precision Medicine with Blockchain-Powered Artificial Intelligence

4.5.2 Technological Advancements in Sample Preparation for Population Sequencing

4.5.3 Increased Population Engagement and Data Management

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Key Strategies and Developments

5.1.1 Product Approval

5.1.2 Product Launches and Upgradations

5.1.3 Synergistic Activities

5.1.4 Funding and Expansion

5.1.5 Acquisitions

5.1.6 Other

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Overview

6.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

6.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

6.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Japan

6.5 Market Share Analysis (by Company) 2019

6.5.1 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)

6.5.2 By Company

7 Global Population Sequencing Initiatives (by Country)

8 Global Population Sequencing Market (by Product), $Million, 2019-2030

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Kits and Assays

8.3 Platforms

8.4 Software Tools

9 Global Population Sequencing Market (by Methods), $Million, 2019-2030

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Whole Genome Sequencing

9.3 Whole Exome Sequencing

9.4 Single-Read Sequencing

9.5 Other Sequencing Methods

10 Global Population Sequencing Market (by Technology), $Million, 2019-2030

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

10.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

10.4 Other Technologies

11 Global Population Sequencing Market (by Application), $Million, 2019-2030

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Human health

11.2.1 Clinical Applications

11.2.1.1 Diagnostics

11.2.1.1.1 Cancer Diagnostics

11.2.1.1.2 Infectious Disease Diagnostics

11.2.1.1.3 Rare Disease Diagnostics

11.2.1.1.4 Other Diagnostics

11.2.1.2 Drug Discovery and Development

11.2.2 Translational Research Sequencing

11.3 Molecular Forensics

11.4 Blockchain in Genomics

11.4.1 Data Sharing and Monetization

11.4.2 Data Storage and Security

11.4.3 Automated Health Insurance

12 Global Population Sequencing Market (by Country), $Million, 2019-2030

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Company Overview

13.2 Role of Agilent Technologies, Inc. in Global Population Sequencing Market

13.3 Financials

13.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.5 SWOT Analysis

