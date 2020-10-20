Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point of Sale Terminals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The point of sale terminal market is expected to register a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.
The POS terminal market has grown significantly over the past few years, owing to its ability to offer an increased return on investment and ease of access. POS systems that facilitate transactions from the central component of businesses across industries, like retail, hospitality, transportation, and banking, have gained importance in companies of small and big sizes, over the years.
Key Market Trends
Fixed Point of Sale to Drive the Growth of Market
The fixed point of sale (POS) system is considered as the best choice for many merchants for their business operations. Consequently, there are many advantages of choosing an Android-based Fixed point of sale POS hardware.
North America to Dominate the Point of Sale Terminals Market
North America is expected to witness significant growth for the POS terminal market. The substantial growth in the POS market in the region can be primarily attributed to the adoption of POS terminals across various industries, particularly retail, entertainment, and healthcare.The United States is a major segment in the North American POS terminal market. For several years, various types of POS terminals have been used in outlets in the country, thus boosting the need for replacement with updated technologies.
Competitive Landscape
The point of sale terminals market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players that occupy around half of the market share. Moreover, these players are investing large amounts of money on R&D activities to introduce innovative payment technologies in the market. Strict government regulations and policies in several countries will drive the market, making it more attractive and competitive. Some of the key developments in the market are:
November 2019 - NCR Corporation announced the acquisition of POS Solutions, the leading point-of-sale and restaurant solutions provider in central Texas. Bringing POS Solutions into the NCR family aligns with its strategy to increase it's capabilities to deliver its solutions and serve its customers in thriving local restaurant markets, like Austin.
