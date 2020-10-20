Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbial Identification Market by Product & Service (Instrument & Software, Consumable, Service), Method (Phenotypic, Proteomic), Technology (Mass Spectrometry, PCR), Application (Diagnostic, Food Testing), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microbial identification market is projected to reach USD 5,742.0 million by 2025 from USD 3,229.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.
Growth in this market is largely driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases and the increasing frequency of pandemics, technological advancements, increasing food safety concerns, and increasing government initiatives and funding to detect and control antimicrobial-resistant species
By consumables type segment, the panels/ID cards & media segment accounted for the fastest growing consumable segment of the microbial identification market
On the basis of product & service type, the consumables segment is further segmented into panels/ID cards & media, kits and other consumables. The panels/ID cards & media accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the consumables segment. Panels, ID cards, and media enable the easy and rapid identification of microorganisms and is a key factor driving market growth
By application, the diagnostic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the microbial identification market
Based on application, the microbial identification market is categorized into six segments- diagnostic applications, pharmaceutical applications, food testing, beverage testing, cosmetics and personal care products testing, environmental applications, and other applications. The diagnostic applications accounted for the largest share of the application segment due to the increasing use of microbial identification to diagnose infectious diseases in humans and animals.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the microbial identification market.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the microbial identification market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, the heavy burden of infectious diseases, growing initiatives to control the spread of infectious diseases, and increasing investments by leading players in this region
North America: the largest share of the microbial identification market
North America accounted for the largest share of the microbial identification market. Technological advancements in microbial identification, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing food safety concerns, and the presence of prominent players are the major drivers of the North American market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Microbial Identification Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Microbial Identification Market, by End-user & Country (2019)
4.3 Microbial Identification Consumables Market, by Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Increasing Frequency of Pandemics
5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements
5.2.1.3 Increasing Food Safety Concerns
5.2.1.4 Increasing Government Initiatives and Funding to Detect and Control Antimicrobial-Resistant Species
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automated Microbial Identification Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies Present Significant Growth Opportunities
5.2.3.2 Bioterrorism Surveillance
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Complex Regulatory Frameworks That Delay the Approval of New Microbial Diagnostic Tests
5.2.5 Trends
5.2.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Microbial Identification Market
5.3 Technological Analysis
5.3.1 Conventional Methods
5.3.2 Modern Methods
5.4 Regulatory Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem Analysis of the Microbial Identification Market
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
6 Microbial Identification Market, by Product & Service
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Instruments & Software
6.1.1.1 Technological Advancements in Microbial Identification Systems to Drive the Market for Instruments & Software
6.1.2 Consumables
6.1.2.1 Panels/Id Cards & Media
6.1.2.1.1 Panels, Id Cards, and Media Enable the Easy and Rapid Identification of Microorganisms-Key Factors Driving Market Growth
6.1.2.2 Kits
6.1.2.2.1 Kits Are User-Friendly Methods That Enable the Rapid Detection and Identification of Microorganisms
6.1.2.3 Other Consumables
6.1.3 Services
7 Microbial Identification Market, by Method
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Phenotypic Methods
7.1.1.1 Ease of Use and Cost-Effectiveness of Phenotypic Tests Are Key Factors Driving Market Growth
7.1.2 Proteomics-Based Methods
7.1.2.1 Growing Adoption of Proteomics-Based Methods Such as Mass Spectrometry to Drive Growth in this Market Segment
7.1.3 Genotypic Methods
7.1.3.1 High Level of Sensitivity and Accuracy of Genotypic Methods to Fuel Market Growth
8 Microbial Identification Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Mass Spectrometry
8.1.1.1 Growing Adoption of Maldi-Tof for Microbial Identification to Fuel Market Growth
8.1.2 PCR
8.1.2.1 High Sensitivity and Accuracy of Pcr Techniques to Drive Market Growth
8.1.3 Flow Cytometry
8.1.3.1 Flow Cytometers Enable Microbial Detection Without Cell Culturing Techniques and Provide Rapid Results
8.1.4 Microscopy
8.1.4.1 Low Cost of Microscopy Instruments to Drive Growth in this Market Segment
8.1.5 Other Microbial Identification Technologies
9 Microbial Identification Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Diagnostic Applications
9.1.1.1 Human Disease Diagnosis
9.1.1.1.1 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, Coupled with Periodic Outbreaks of Pandemics, is Fueling the Market Growth
9.1.1.2 Animal Disease Diagnosis
9.1.1.2.1 Increasing Legislation Changes for Improving Animal Welfare in Various Countries Across the Globe to Drive Market Growth
9.1.2 Pharmaceutical Applications
9.1.2.1 Microbial Identification Techniques Are Used Widely for Contamination Detection in Pharmaceutical Products
9.1.3 Food Testing
9.1.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Microbial Identification Technologies to Detect Contaminants in Food Products to Boost the Market
9.1.4 Beverage Testing
9.1.4.1 Microbial Identification Techniques Are Widely Used to Maintain High Levels of Hygiene and Quality in Beverages
9.1.5 Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Testing
9.1.5.1 Microbial Identification is Widely Used to Determine the Presence of Microbes in the Cosmetic Manufacturing Process
9.1.6 Environmental Applications
9.1.6.1 Growing Focus on Environmental Monitoring Across the Globe is One of the Major Factors Driving the Growth of this Market
9.1.7 Other Applications
10 Microbial Identification Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Blood Banks
10.1.1.1 Extensive Usage of Microbial Identification Techniques for Infectious Disease Diagnosis to Drive Market Growth
10.1.2 Pharmaceutical Companies & Contract Research Organizations
10.1.2.1 Increasing Use of Microbial Identification Techniques to Maintain Regulatory Compliance is Boosting the Growth of this Market
10.1.3 Food Manufacturing Companies
10.1.3.1 Growing Number of Regulations Related to the Quality of Food Manufacturing to Drive Market Growth
10.1.4 Beverage Manufacturing Companies
10.1.4.1 Microbial Identification Techniques Are Widely Used to Maintain the Safety and Quality of Beverages
10.1.5 Other End-users
11 Microbial Identification Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 the US is the Largest Country-Level Market for Microbial Identification
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases Along with Strong Government Funding to Drive the Market
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Germany to Dominate the European Microbial Identification Market
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Supportive Government Policies and Easy Access to Healthcare Services to Fuel the Market
11.3.3 UK
11.3.3.1 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases is Driving the Microbial Identification Market in the UK
11.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC Market for Microbial Identification
11.4.2 China
11.4.2.1 Favorable Regulations and Heavy Infectious Disease Burden to Drive the Growth of the Microbial Identification Market in China
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 Growing Initiatives for Clinical Diagnosis and Food Safety by the Government and Major Players to Drive the Market
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.4.1 Growing Research Supported by National Institutes Has Led to Rising Adoption of Microbial Identification Technologies
11.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 Latin America
11.5.1.1 Brazil
11.5.1.1.1 Growing Number of Research Projects Using Different Microbial Identification Techniques to Drive Market Growth
11.5.1.2 Rest of Latin America
11.5.2 Middle East & Africa
11.5.2.1 Presence of a Large Patient Population Base and Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Market Revenue Analysis
12.4 Market Evaluation Framework
12.5 Competitive Scenario
12.5.1 Key Product Launches
12.5.2 Key Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements
12.5.3 Key Expansions
12.5.4 Key Acquisitions
13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
13.1 Overview
13.2 Global Microbial Identification Market: Company Evaluation Matrix
13.2.1 Stars
13.2.2 Emerging Leaders
13.2.3 Pervasive Players
13.2.4 Participants
13.3 Company Profiles
13.3.1 Biomerieux Sa
13.3.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
13.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13.3.4 Danaher Corporation
13.3.5 Merck Kgaa
13.3.6 Bruker Corporation
13.3.7 Shimadzu Corporation
13.3.8 Qiagen Nv
13.3.9 Avantor, Inc.
13.3.10 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.
13.3.11 Biolog, Inc.
13.3.12 Liofilchem S.R.L.
13.3.13 Trivitron Healthcare
13.3.14 Gradian Diagnostics
13.3.15 Alifax S.R.L.
13.3.16 Himedia Laboratories
13.3.17 I2A Sa
13.3.18 Zhuhai Dl Biotech Co. Ltd.
13.3.19 Genefluidics, Inc.
13.3.20 Creative Diagnostics
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
14.3 Available Customizations
14.4 Related Reports
14.5 Author Details
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgb2hs
