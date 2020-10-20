SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry pioneer in providing intelligent application availability, today announced it has partnered with Emerging Digital Concepts (EDC) to provide high availability data protection for their mission-critical NG-CAD-X CAD-to-CAD (C2C) Exchange in the Azure Cloud. More than 10 years ago, EDC pioneered and built the United States National Capital Region (NCR) C2C Exchange, which enables hundreds of emergency dispatchers in all participating jurisdictions to exchange computer aided dispatch (CAD) information, coordinate multi-agency responses, share real time incident information, and understand locations and availability of thousands of front-line units, including fire rescue, EMS, EMT and other resources. Failover clustering enabled by SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition was added to the system as part of a recent cloud migration.



The NCR Data Exchange Hub (DEH) C2C Exchange software leverages a clustered Microsoft SQL Server database operating in Azure Cloud. SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition software provides high availability (HA) protection for the C2C Exchange and facilitates ongoing maintenance without the need for scheduled downtime.

The Challenge

The service levels guaranteed by cloud vendors were not sufficient. While they ensure hardware operability they do not include software and networking-related causes of application downtime.

The Solution

The solution was SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition software, which enabled the NCR to deploy the C2C Exchange in the Azure Cloud using cost-effective clustering for HA. The SIOS software protects critical databases from downtime and data loss while eliminating the need for the more costly SQL Server Enterprise Edition licensing.

Failover SANless Clustering in the Cloud

The C2C application runs on SQL Server Standard Edition in a two-node Windows Server Failover Clustering (WSFC) configuration with Always On Failover Clustering for failover orchestration. SIOS DataKeeper software creates a SANless clustering environment by providing host-based, block-level replication to synchronize local storage on all cluster nodes. If a threat to application/database availability is detected, operation is automatically moved to the secondary node, which continues using synchronized copy of primary storage.

The Results

Creating the HA database cluster in Azure was fast and straightforward. “We simply installed SIOS DataKeeper in our WSFC nodes, configured the local node storage, and it operated seamlessly,” said Greg Crider, EDC Chief Technical Officer and Co-Founder. “In addition to HA, SIOS DataKeeper enables us to perform rolling maintenance on the database without planned downtime or service interruption.”

Since implementing SIOS DataKeeper in the NCR C2C Exchange, there have been no downtime issues involving the database or data loss between nodes. Chris Wiseman, EDC President, CEO, and Co-Founder added, “There have been a few unexpected, uncontrollable networking issues and the database failed over quickly, allowing the C2C Exchange to operate without prolonged reduction in service to end users. The SIOS software enables us to ensure data availability and to use lower-cost SQL Server Standard Edition. That adds up to better service and significant, continuing annual savings for our stakeholders.”

On the Horizon

EDC is broadening C2C Exchange adoption nationwide with its commercially-available NG-CAD-X C2C Exchange product. NG-CAD-X is message compatible with the NCR C2C Exchange, deployed in the Azure Government Cloud for CJIS-compliance and law enforcement adoption in addition to fire and EMS ESF, and SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition in its database architecture.

“We are proud of the role that SIOS DataKeeper has played in EDC’s pioneering work in the development of the DEH,” said Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology. “We look further to continuing our partnership to protect the availability of the mission-critical systems first responders rely on.”

Upcoming Webinar:

Join the Tuesday, October 27 webinar at 10:00 AM PDT/1:00 PM EDT to learn how Emerging Digital Concepts (EDC), creators of a life-saving data exchange hub for emergency responders, found an easy, cost-saving way to deliver high availability protection in Azure. Register here.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, SIOS AppKeeper, Clusters Your Way, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

