SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl , a digital platform that enables life sciences and regulated companies to develop, manufacture and commercialize life-changing products, today announced the start of its annual Masters Summit conference. For the safety of everyone, the conference will be virtual for the first time in its 13-year history.



This year’s conference provides a diverse group of keynote speakers and product presentations, with Jason Alexander as the entertainment feature. Alexander, multi award-winning actor and director best known for his role as George Costanza in “Seinfeld,” will bring a sense of humor to the industry in a year when we need it most.

Keynote presenters include Amy Webb, founder of the Future Today Institute and professor of strategic foresight at the NYU Stern School of Business and Thomas Goetz, co-founder of Iodine and former executive editor at WIRED magazine. Webb will be speaking about business preparation in a world of constant disruption and share data-driven longitudinal tech trends that will shape the life sciences industry. Goetz’s presentation titled “Crowdsourcing the Cure,” will describe how artificial intelligence, sensors and social networks are creating new insights into cancer, diabetes, depression and Parkinson’s.

During the summit, MasterControl will unveil several platform enhancements and new product innovations slated for release over the coming year.

MasterControl will be showcasing advancements in its innovative Manufacturing Excellence™ solution – including recipe and product family variant configurations that will dramatically simplify production management – and in its industry leading Quality Excellence™ solution which will unveil a simplified user experience and more dynamic business process management.

Summit attendees will also get a first look at MasterControl Insights. Slated for release in 2021, this product represents a significant advance in data architecture, analytics and dashboards. Specifically designed for quality and manufacturing professions in highly regulated industries like life sciences, MasterControl Insights provides users with the ability to analyze, visualize and action quality and operational data like never before.

And MasterControl’s industry leading commitment to protecting customers proprietary data and patient information is being further enhanced by the availability of a fully HIPAA compliant environment for customers requiring a Business Associate Agreement.

“In 2020, Masters Summit continues to be a highlight event for our customers, partners and employees,” said Jon Beckstrand, CEO of MasterControl. “We’ve developed an array of speakers and product knowledge workshops that will help our customers maximize use of the software both today and into the future.”

The event brings together more than 700 people, including customers, partners and speakers to share insight on innovation and transformational digital strategies. More information can be found at www.mastercontrol.com/events.

