Slinger Bag inks distribution deal with Sporting Brands, Chile – the brand’s first foray into the South American market

BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced a 5 year distribution agreement with Sporting Brands, one of Chile’s most respected and established tennis distribution specialists, with over 30 years in-market experience.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Sporting Brands will be exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag tennis product in Chile, where it will be launched to tennis consumers from October 2020. The landmark deal is the fast-growing brand’s first distribution partnership in South America and means that Slinger Bag is now represented in every continent across the globe.

Chileans hold tennis in high esteem as it is the country’s most successful sport. At the 2004 Summer Olympics, the country captured gold and bronze in men's singles and gold in men's doubles (Fernando González and Nicolás Massú). Marcelo Ríos became the first Latin American man to reach the number 1 spot in the ATP singles rankings in 1998.

The new announcement follows recent strategic Slinger Bag distribution agreements in other key global tennis markets including a major European deal with Dunlop plus New Zealand, Australia, Japan, UK, Ireland, Switzerland and all four Scandinavian markets.

“We are really pleased we will be playing a major part in Slinger Bag’s phenomenal growth,” said Sporting Brands Commercial Director Fanny Espinoza. “As the first Slinger Bag distributor appointed in South America we will be aiming to create a successful sales template for the region. We have over 30 years’ experience in the tennis industry and can see the great potential of Slinger Bag. Tennis players can now practice whenever and wherever they wish, which expands the game’s appeal.”

“It’s great to be selling in South America and Chile is the perfect place to start with its great tennis heritage and love for the sport. We’re really on the same page with Fanny and her team at Sporting Brands and believe Sporting Brands has the right approach, enthusiasm, reach and product appreciation to ensure our success in this market, and be an important part of the Slinger Bag success story.” says Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com .

For the latest information on when Slinger Bag will be available in Chile please sign up using this form .

ENDS

For Investor Relations inquiries contact investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

For Sporting Brands please visit www.locosporeltenis.cl or contact Fanny Espinoza at fespinoza@sportingbrands.cl

For U.K, Europe, South America, New Zealand and Australia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com, at Brandnation, +44(0)207 940 7294

For U.S & CANADA., please contact the U.S. Press Office, Meryl Rader, meryl@cgprpublicrelations.com, at CGPR, 908-528-3826

Slinger Bag Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law . Contact: shira@kalfalaw.com

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.