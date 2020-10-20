BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (the “Company”) [NASDAQ: ECOL] today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the close of the market.



Management will conduct an investor conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results. Questions will be invited after management’s presentation. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 877-512-4138 or 412-317-5478. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

An audio replay of the teleconference will be made available through November 13, 2020 by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 and using the passcode 10149209. The replay will also be accessible on the Company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following events during the fourth quarter of 2020.

November 12th Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference December 9th BMO 2020 Growth and ESG Conference

Available webcasts and presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx .



About US Ecology, Inc.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best-in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

