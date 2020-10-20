TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the official launch of Modaxo, a new, dedicated global organization bringing together businesses from across Volaris Group that collectively focus on advancing new technologies and innovations for People Transportation. Bill Delaney has been named Modaxo’s CEO.



With more than two dozen companies, representing 12 brands, Modaxo comprises 2,000 people, operating from 35 offices in 21 countries around the world. Today’s launch of Modaxo, brings these businesses together under a global banner, with a singular focus and passion to provide the software and technologies that move the world’s people.

The businesses that make up Modaxo retain their existing brands and continue to service customers in their local markets, but become part of a larger organization with Modaxo, sharing industry knowledge and market understandings to help drive new product innovation and services.

Businesses under the Modaxo banner include Binary System, Cittati, Empresa1, Holmedal, Imperial, PLANit, Signature Rail, Systemtechnik, TransTrack Systems, Trapeze Group, and TripSpark.

Bill Delaney has been named Modaxo’s CEO. Delaney has a rich history in public transport and emergency services. He started his career within the Government sector, running large-scale procurements and projects. Moving to the Private sector, Delaney has led companies under both family and private equity ownership models. He has also worked across multiple regions and cultures from Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and North America.

“Modaxo’s expertise, global bench strength, and singular focus on People Transportation make it a great home for technology companies that share our vision to efficiently move the world’s people,” said Bill Delaney, CEO, Modaxo. “Modaxo is well positioned to pursue new organic growth opportunities in innovation and explore complementary acquisitions that build upon current capabilities in the quickly evolving mobility market.”

Modaxo’s roots began over 30 years ago with the founding of Trapeze Group, a leading global provider of software and technology solutions for People Transportation. Over the years, Trapeze has been joined by dozens of sister companies focused solely on the daily transportation needs of citizens all over the world.

Mark Miller, co-founder of Trapeze, CEO of Volaris Group, and COO of Constellation Software commented: “Modaxo is the culmination of what was started with Trapeze over three decades ago. The Modaxo team will continue our legacy of helping people to move throughout cities, towns and regions as part of their daily lives.”

About Modaxo Inc.

Modaxo brings together some of the best and brightest people, technology solutions, and businesses from across the world to deliver new opportunities in, and approaches to, innovation in People Transportation. For more information, visit www.modaxo.com.

