IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, today announced Team Builder and configurable resource recommendations which enable dynamic staffing. The new release helps services leaders make more efficient project-staffing decisions that align with business goals to optimize project performance and revenue. With this release, Mavenlink further advances its leadership position as the trusted resource management partner for professional services organizations.



"The business-driving engine of a services organization is its staffing and delivery teams," said Jared Haleck, SVP of product, Mavenlink. "However, many teams lack visibility into their organization's available resources and struggle to compose teams that will deliver the best outcomes for the organization and the client at the right time. Mavenlink empowers resource managers with the unique insights needed to make more strategic staffing decisions that improve business performance."

Powerful Resource Optimization Tools Uncover Hidden Opportunities

Reviewing staffing plans and allocating resources have typically been time-consuming, manual, and unpredictable tasks. Configurable resource recommendations provide a decision support tool that eliminates guesswork and provides the optimal resource choices for a given project. Armed with this capability, services organizations can uncover hidden opportunities to more effectively address resource demand, increasing the speed and precision of project delivery.

These resource recommendations increase the likelihood of project success by:

Surfacing best-fit resource matches to accelerate staffing decisions.

Saving resource managers time sifting through availability data.

Flagging the margin impact of different candidates before staffing.

Weighing attribute criteria when searching for candidates to reflect project strategy.

Configurable resource recommendations power Mavenlink Team Builder, a tool that enables resource managers to consistently assemble the best teams for their unique project requirements. Team Builder provides:

A powerful algorithmic engine that evaluates every possible staffing combination and arrives at the best overall fit for each project.

Adaptive and flexible scenario planning, which allows for more nuanced understandings of resource allocation in highly dynamic business conditions.

"Delivering our services in a fixed-capacity, FTE-based contractual model and a professional services team of over 200 team members requires sophisticated resource planning to dynamically match capabilities to needs as accurately and as efficiently as possible," said Dan LeSueur, SVP/GM, outsourced services, Health Catalyst. "Mavenlink’s resource recommendations helped us be more efficient by proactively providing relevant staffing suggestions as a starting point in our decision-making process."

Mavenlink's powerful resource recommendations and Team Builder are available now.

