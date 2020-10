AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a recent interview with world-renowned chef, author, and restaurateur, Cat Cora, who is joined by Zalmi Duchman, CEO of Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC: HBIS) (the “Company”), a provider of high quality, direct-to-consumer, ready-made gourmet meals. The interview outlines the development of HBIS’s work with Ms. Cora, the evolution of the Company to date, the pandemic driven massive growth in the direct-to-consumer, ready-made meal market, and the goals for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.



Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Cora and Duchman explain the genesis and story behind their union in creating this new line of gourmet meals that joins the groundbreaking talents of Ms. Cora with Home Bistro’s mastery of meal delivery preparation and logistics.

HBIS’s broader growth strategy is to respond to growing interest in its products and to broaden its penetration of the markets it currently serves in the United States.

Ms. Cora has been captivating audiences since she made her TV debut in 1999, as co-host of Food Network’s Melting Pot with Rocco Di Spirito. She went on to host My Country My Kitchen: Greece, Date Plate, and was one of the featured hosts on Fine Living’s Simplify Your Life. In 2005, Cat Cora made television history when she became the first-ever female Iron Chef on Food Network’s hit show: Iron Chef America. Since then, she became the first female inducted into The Culinary Hall of Fame.

“To continue penetrating and expanding our reach in the U.S. is our prime goal in 2021,” Duchman tells Smith. “The most exciting and rewarding thing for us will be to see how meals are improving everyday life in our new normal. We want families to eat delicious and healthy, ready-made meals without all the prep time and stress that comes with cooking. That is basically our vision." Mr. Duchman added, “The Company is ideally positioned for scale and growth. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-home-bistro-hbis/.

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro provides high quality, direct-to-consumer, ready-made gourmet meals at www.homebistro.com and restaurant quality meats and seafood through its Prime Chop www.primechop.co and Colorado Prime brands.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

