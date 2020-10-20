LEHI, Utah, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in mobile device protection, today announced the availability of its Portable 5-in-1 Emergency Hub , a smart emergency preparedness unit and weather alert system. The product is the first of three in the company’s new line of protective smart home products set to launch this year and is available for purchase now on BodyGuardz’s website.



“The initial response to our Portable 5-in-1 Emergency Hub has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz. “As our communities begin to reopen for travel and residents of high-risk areas enter extreme weather seasons, having an affordable product that provides peace of mind in the event of an emergency, whether at home or on the road, is a powerful tool and one we’re pleased to make available through the 5-in-1.”

Natural disasters such as earthquakes and tornadoes, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, have brought emergency preparedness to the attention of many Americans. However, r esearch shows that nearly half of U.S. adults do not have the resources and plans in place in the event of an emergency. The Portable 5-in-1 Emergency Hub aims to address this, helping people feel more in control of their personal and family disaster planning by streamlining five of the top ten essential items for emergency preparedness in a single, app-enabled smart device.

Key features include:

Power Bank: Always charged and ready so you can extend the battery life of critical devices including phones and headlamps on demand.





Always charged and ready so you can extend the battery life of critical devices including phones and headlamps on demand. Personalized Emergency Notifications: Your choice of over 28 weather and civil alerts like NOAA so you can receive critical warnings of localized environmental or civic threats.





Your choice of over 28 weather and civil alerts like so you can receive critical warnings of localized environmental or civic threats. Flashlight & Night Light: A powerful flashlight that is always charged and ready to go when you need it. The night light turns on automatically when the power goes out.





A powerful flashlight that is always charged and ready to go when you need it. The night light turns on automatically when the power goes out. One-touch Alert & Siren: A one-touch panic button emits a 90-decibel siren to alert those nearby of your location while automatically informing emergency contacts, which can be set up via the BodyGuardz free mobile app.





A one-touch panic button emits a 90-decibel siren to alert those nearby of your location while automatically informing emergency contacts, which can be set up via the BodyGuardz free mobile app. Emergency FM Radio - 20 percent of Americans receive emergency information from mobile apps, but this falls short when cell reception is down. This feature keeps users informed of potential events in the area without WiFi or cell service.



“We believe that everyone should be able to live their life comfortably knowing that what they value most is secure and protected, no matter where they are in the world,” continued Feller. “With our Portable 5-in-1 Emergency Hub now available and more smart home products on the way, BodyGuardz is pleased to extend its product offering to more fully protect a life worth living.”

The Portable 5-in-1 Emergency Hub is available now for $99.95. For more information on BodyGuardz, the Portable 5-in-1 Emergency Hub, and other upcoming smart home products, visit www.bodyguardz.com/smart-life-press.html .

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself on providing products, services, and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com .

About Parent Company BGZ brands

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” Formerly known as BodyGuardz, BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands— BodyGuardz , a leading device protection company; Lander , expedition-inspired accessories for the explorer in all of us; and MOXYO , modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands .