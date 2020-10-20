OS-Ultra is a high-speed whole slide digital pathology scanner that scans tissues/cells of size 15x15 mm area at 40x equivalent in less than 60 seconds. OS-Ultra features a unique no-touch slide loading mechanism to diminish workflow errors and produce high-resolution images

OS-Ultra is a high-speed whole slide digital pathology scanner that scans tissues/cells of size 15x15 mm area at 40x equivalent in less than 60 seconds. OS-Ultra features a unique no-touch slide loading mechanism to diminish workflow errors and produce high-resolution images

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptraSCAN®, the leading end-to-end digital pathology solution provider, launched OS-Ultra world’s first-ever affordable high-speed whole slide scanner for digital pathology. OS-Ultra scans tissues / cells of size 15x15 mm area at 40x equivalent in less than 60 seconds. OS-Ultra features a unique no-touch slide loading mechanism to diminish workflow errors and produce high resolution images.



"OS-Ultra whole slide scanner provides pathologists with high-quality images within seconds, we are proud to create solutions that empower quicker and improved patient outcomes at cost-effective pricing, said Abhi Gholap, Founder and CEO of OptraSCAN. “Growth of Digital Pathology industry was limited owing to regulatory clearance hurdles and high cost of whole slide scanning devices. I am glad that OptraSCAN is successfully disrupting the pricing model that will further help in higher adoption of Digital Pathology for the benefits of mankind,” he further added.

Abhi Gholap was also co-founder of BioImagene- acquired by Roche in 2010.

OS-Ultra uses patented composite imaging techniques that ensures 0% out of focus regions. Automatic region detection, seamless cloud upload of data while it scans and the ability to integrate image analysis during scanning are some of its additional significant features. OS-Ultra is available with internal loaders for 4 slides, 15 slides, 120 slides and 300 slides capacity. OS-Ultra also features continual slide loading ability unlike many other products in the market, those cannot begin scanning unless all 200 slides are loaded, and door closed. OS-Ultra is economically priced with 24x7 support and services for 99.99% uptime.

For scheduling demo, please get in touch at ultra@optrascan.com

About OptraSCAN®:

OptraSCAN® are pioneers in the On-Demand Digital Pathology® System, focused on delivering fully integrated, affordable solutions that will maximize your return on investment and improve the performance of your pathology services. An ISO 13485 certified company and CE marked whole slide scanners for IVD use, OptraSCAN is working to eliminate the barriers to “Go Digital” no matter the size of the pathology lab, the lab’s throughput or global location.

OptraSCAN’s end-to-end digital pathology solution provides effective acquisition of whole slide images, viewing, storing, real time sharing, reporting and AI & ML based Image analysis solutions via On-Demand or outright purchase model. Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more information visit: www.optrascan.com

Media Inquiries Contact:

Anjana Athanikar | Manager – Marketing Communications | 91.20.66540900 x 231 | a.athanikar@optraventures.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4d6522f-2e55-4b9e-be9c-41e7c06abfa0