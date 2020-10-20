The mophie 4-in-1 wireless charging mat allows users to charge up to four Qi-enabled devices, regardless of brand, in one central location.

The mophie 4-in-1 wireless charging mat allows users to charge up to four Qi-enabled devices, regardless of brand, in one central location.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the No. 1 wireless charging pad brand in the U.S.1, today announced the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat that features a minimalist design that’s sleek and slim. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat allows users to charge up to four Qi-enabled devices, regardless of brand, in one central location. For ease of use, intuitive markings and multiple charging coils take the guess work out of charging.



A product video accompanying this release is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13Fw6RMcCmk&feature=youtu.be

“Anyone who makes tech a big part of their life knows about cable clutter,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product development at ZAGG Brands. “The average home isn’t always designed with today’s power needs in mind and lacks an adequate number of outlets. With the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat, mophie helps people embrace wireless charging and lower the number of cords needed to successfully charge today’s smartphones and portable devices.”

With the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat, there’s no need to hassle with a cable for every device when charging is in one, convenient location. Engineered to safely deliver up to 10W of wireless power to each device2, the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat features easy-align valleys to make finding the charging “sweet spot” foolproof. And no device is left behind. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat even includes a USB-A port to charge other wired devices, like Apple Watch. An adapter for Apple Watch is included so all users need is their magnetic charger.

Product Features

Charge up to four devices wirelessly – Easily charge four devices wirelessly and a fifth device with the USB-A port.

– Easily charge four devices wirelessly and a fifth device with the USB-A port. Intuitive Design – Helpful markings and multiple charging coils mean finding the charging “sweet spot” is easy.

– Helpful markings and multiple charging coils mean finding the charging “sweet spot” is easy. Fast Charge 10W – Engineered to safely deliver up to 10W of power to each device.

– Engineered to safely deliver up to 10W of power to each device. Apple Watch Adapter – An included Apple Watch adapter lets users charge the Apple Watch through the USB-A port too. With the adapter, users can integrate the charging cable that comes with their Apple Watch into the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat.

– An included Apple Watch adapter lets users charge the Apple Watch through the USB-A port too. With the adapter, users can integrate the charging cable that comes with their Apple Watch into the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat. Eliminate Cable Clutter – With a centralized space to charge all your main devices, there’s no need to hassle with charging cables.

– With a centralized space to charge all your main devices, there’s no need to hassle with charging cables. Universal Wireless Charging – The wireless charging mat is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled device, regardless of brand or ecosystem.

– The wireless charging mat is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled device, regardless of brand or ecosystem. Charges Through Lightweight Cases – The wireless charging mat can charge through cases up to 3mm thick3.





Pricing & Availability

The mophie 4-in-1 wireless charging mat is available now at mophie.com, other major retailers, and ZAGG franchise locations for a suggested retail price of $149.95 and includes a two-year limited lifetime warranty4.

For the latest updates about all new mophie products, upcoming events and promotions, follow mophie on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or register at mophie.com/innovation.

1Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Power, Wireless Charging Pad, Based on Dollars, Jan. 2017 - July 2020.

2Based on component specification.

3Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing

4Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions

Mophie, the mophie logo, Stay Powerful, and juice pack are trademarks owned by mophie Inc. ZAGG, InvisibleShield, Gear4, IFROGZ, and HALO are trademarks owned by ZAGG. Apple and Apple Watch are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About mophie

mophie, the No. 1 wireless charging pad brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software, and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple®, Best Buy®, Verizon®, and T-Mobile® stores, as well as Sprint® and other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3f98848-0e12-4d53-b3c0-b90b3b7822e9.