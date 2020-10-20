TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned human resources (HR) executive Deborah Sikkema as the Company’s Chief People Officer.

A multi-faceted business leader with 20 years of HR experience in some of Canada’s top-tier organizations, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, Canadian Tire, and Holt Renfrew, Deborah is also appointed to WeedMD’s Compensation Committee alongside its Board of Directors (the “Board”).

In addition to Deborah’s appointment, the Company and the Board have also affirmed Stephen Ng as Chief Commercial Officer. He previously held the position of Chief Strategy Officer of WeedMD and Chief Financial Officer of Starseed Medicinal Inc.

“This has been a transformative year for our employees and our industry. Our valued employees are our single greatest resource which defines who we are as a company and under Deborah’s leadership, teams have integrated seamlessly,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “We’re thrilled to welcome her as a permanent member of our team as we continue building the business for commercial success. Both Deborah and Stephen are inspirational leaders and strategic thinkers who bring valuable expertise at a critical juncture as we build teams to expand our product offerings and leverage our unique distribution platforms to drive organic growth.”

“WeedMD is known throughout the cannabis sector as an employer of choice committed to developing its talent and communities for continued results in the quality production of innovative products,” said Ms. Sikkema. “Our highly-engaged employees provide us with a sustainable competitive advantage that will take us to the next level of success. I’m proud to be leading our initiatives that marry our core values with our drive to be a model for diversity and inclusion, accountability, and social responsibility, as we foster commercial achievements in this growth stage.”

Prior to permanently joining WeedMD, Deborah spent the previous six months, under consultation, overhauling the Company’s HR department and people strategy. With her guidance, the Company established employee development and goal-setting programs to make WeedMD a ‘living wage’ employer, introduced protocols for business integration and cultural transformation, overhauled its benefits plan to introduce a health spending account with medical cannabis coverage included, and introduced a company-wide shares option plan for all permanent employees. Deborah is a strong proponent of diversity and a member of the Women’s Executive Network and Women of Influence, the Strategic Capability Network, and the London Chamber of Commerce. Deborah holds an Honors Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Industrial Relations from Western University. She is also a Certified Talent Management Practitioner (CTMP) through the CTMP Society of Canada.

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., federally-licensed producers of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator based in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with other employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as seven provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

