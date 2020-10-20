Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterborne Polyurethane Market by Application (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers, and Others), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics, and Others), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size of waterborne polyurethanes is estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The growing demand for innovative and environment-friendly polyurethane products along with the increasing demand for waterborne polyurethanes in the construction industry of the emerging countries is driving the demand for waterborne polyurethanes. The industrial development in emerging countries and growing awareness around the harmful effects of solvent-based polyurethanes has created a growth opportunity for the waterborne polyurethanes market. However, the volatility in raw material prices is hampering the growth of the market. The sub-optimal performance of waterborne polyurethane is creating a challenge for the waterborne polyurethanes market.



The sealant application segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Waterborne polyurethane sealants provide tighter seals and forms a flexible and elastomeric seam on curing. The UV resistant sealant provides excellent adhesion to most of the industrial materials. Waterborne polyurethane sealants are more suitable for various applications owing to the formation of durable waterproof seal on curing. Waterborne polyurethane sealants are used in road repair, plumbing, and construction where a high-strength, water-resistant seal is needed. These end-uses of waterborne polyurethane sealants is driving the market growth.



The building & construction industry to be the largest end-use market for waterborne polyurethanes.



Waterborne polyurethanes have been at the epicenter of coating industry, providing greener solutions to modern coating problems. This chemical is polyurethane dispersed in water. This reduces the dependence on solvent-based polyurethanes, providing a better and environment-friendly replacement for existing systems. Advantages like temperature curing and good adhesion further reinforce the case for waterborne polyurethanes. It is frequently used in building and construction applications. Affordability of these versatile materials and the comfort they provide have made polyurethane components part of building & construction globally.



APAC is projected to be the largest waterborne polyurethanes market during the forecast period.



APAC is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for waterborne polyurethanes. The rising population, increased demand for automobiles, growing disposable income, rapid industrialization, and increased urbanization are driving the APAC waterborne polyurethanes market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.4 Patent Analysis

6.5 Export/ Import Scenario

6.5.1 Top 5 Importing Countries

6.5.2 Top 5 Exporter Countries

6.6 Pricing Analysis

6.7 Impact of COVID-19



7 Waterborne Polyurethane, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Anionic Pud

7.3 Cationic Pud

7.4 Non-Ionic Pud

7.5 One-Component Pu

7.6 Two-Component Pu

7.7 Urethane Modified



8 Waterborne Polyurethane, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Coating

8.3 Sealant

8.4 Adhesive

8.5 Elastomer

8.6 Others



9 Waterborne Polyurethane, by End-use Industries

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Building and Construction

9.2.1 Waterproofing Membrane

9.2.2 Waterproofing Coating

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Electronics

9.5 Industrial Goods

9.6 Others



10 Waterborne Polyurethane, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.2 India

10.2.3 Japan

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.5 Others

10.3 North America

10.3.1 U.S

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.3 Mexico

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Germany

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 U.K.

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.6 Russia

10.4.7 Others

10.5 Middle-East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 Uae

10.5.3 Others

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping (Dive)

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4 Competitive Share Domestic Vs. Imported

11.5 Market Ranking of Key Players

11.6 Competitive Situation and Trends



12 Company Profiles

12.1 The Dow Chemical Company

12.2 Bayer Materials Science LLC

12.3 Axalta Coating Systems LLC

12.4 Henkel AG & Company

12.5 Ppg Indsutries Inc.

12.6 Basf S.E.

12.7 H.B. Fuller

12.8 Rpm International Inc.

12.9 The 3M Company

12.10 The Sherwin-Williams

12.11 Kaiyue Technologies

12.12 Wanhua Chemical Group

12.13 Anhui Sinograce Chemicals Co. Ltd.

12.14 Xuchuan Chemicals

12.15 Siwochem

12.16 Welson Industrial Company

12.17 Huisins New Material Technology Co. Ltd

12.18 Xiamen Wangquin Chemical Technology Co. Ltd

12.19 Heben Polyester Chemicals Co. Ltd

12.20 Guangdong Orient Yige New Materials Co. Ltd

12.21 Shandong Rusian Chemical Technology Co. Ltd

12.22 Others

