  • Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter 2020 was $48.2 million or $1.36 per diluted share
  • Rail North America’s fleet utilization remained high at 98.2%
  • Portfolio Management realized an after-tax gain of $24.0 million or $0.68 per diluted share on a transaction involving the refinancing and sale of a group of aircraft spare engines at Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates (RRPF)

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today reported 2020 third-quarter results. Results for the third quarter and nine months ending Sept. 30 are summarized below:

 Three Months Ended
September 30		 Nine Months Ended
September 30
Per Diluted Share2020 2019 2020 2019
Income from Continuing Operations$1.36  $1.03  $3.74  $3.79 
Income from Discontinued Operations(0.01) 0.22  0.03  0.43 
Total$1.35  $1.25  $3.77  $4.22 

2020 third-quarter net income from continuing operations was $48.2 million or $1.36 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $37.2 million or $1.03 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. Net income from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2020 was $132.4 million or $3.74 per diluted share, compared to $138.7 million or $3.79 per diluted share in the prior year period. The 2020 third-quarter and year-to-date results include a net negative impact of $12.3 million or $0.35 per diluted share related to the elimination of a previously announced tax rate reduction in the United Kingdom. The 2019 year-to-date results include a net deferred tax benefit of $2.8 million or $0.07 per diluted share related to an enacted foreign tax rate reduction in Alberta, Canada. Details related to these items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items.

In the second quarter of 2020, GATX completed the sale of American Steamship Company. As a result, this segment is reported as discontinued operations and prior periods have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

“Despite continued challenges in our markets, GATX performed well in the third quarter," said Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX. “Rail North America’s fleet utilization remained high at 98.2% and our renewal success rate was 58.1% during the quarter. While absolute lease rates were flat to slightly higher for most car types compared to the second quarter, the North American railcar leasing market remains negatively affected by a persistent oversupply of railcars and weakness in certain markets—exacerbated by COVID-19’s economic impact. Consequently, GATX’s Lease Price Index was negative 29.4% during the third quarter. Despite higher fleet churn as a result of our lower renewal success, our maintenance cost performance was better than expected due to continued efficiency gains and lower than anticipated railroad and boxcar repairs during the quarter.

“Rail International continues to perform well. GATX Rail Europe's fleet utilization remained high at 98.2% and renewal lease rates for most car types increased slightly versus the expiring rates. GATX Rail India’s fleet utilization is 100% and its fleet growth trajectory is resuming absent further COVID-19 disruptions.

"In Portfolio Management, our Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates benefited from a large gain on a transaction involving the refinancing and sale of a group of aircraft spare engines. RRPF operations remain challenged by the severe drop in demand for global air travel, particularly on international and other long-haul routes."

Mr. Kenney concluded, “The global economic recovery remains tenuous due to a potential COVID-19 resurgence. In light of this uncertainty, we remain focused on keeping our employees safe, continuing our excellent commercial and operational execution, and pursuing attractively-priced growth opportunities for our shareholders.”

RAIL NORTH AMERICA
Rail North America reported segment profit of $56.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $60.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Lower segment profit was primarily a result of lower lease revenue, partially offset by higher gains on asset dispositions. Year to date, Rail North America reported segment profit of $178.1 million, compared to $215.1 million in the same period of 2019. The decline in year-to-date 2020 results was predominantly driven by lower lease revenue.

At Sept. 30, 2020, Rail North America’s wholly owned fleet was comprised of over 118,100 cars, including approximately 14,750 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet.

Fleet utilization was 98.2% at the end of the third quarter, compared to 98.7% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.2% at the end of the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter, the renewal lease rate change of the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI) was negative 29.4%. This compares to negative 28.0% in the prior quarter and negative 7.7% in the third quarter of 2019. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the third quarter was 29 months, compared to 31 months in the prior quarter and 40 months in the third quarter of 2019. Rail North America’s investment volume during the third quarter was $204.1 million.

Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America’s business are provided on the last page of this press release.

RAIL INTERNATIONAL
Rail International’s segment profit was $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $19.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Higher segment profit was predominately driven by more railcars on lease. Rail International reported segment profit of $57.9 million year-to-date 2020, compared to $56.0 million for the same period of 2019. Year-to-date results were favorably impacted by more railcars on lease and negatively impacted by changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

At Sept. 30, 2020, GATX Rail Europe’s (GRE) fleet consisted of approximately 26,000 cars. Utilization was 98.2%, compared to 98.4% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.4% at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Additional fleet statistics for GRE are provided on the last page of this press release.

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
Portfolio Management reported segment profit of $44.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $10.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Segment profit year-to-date 2020 was $83.1 million, compared to $34.9 million for the same period of 2019. Favorable results in the comparative periods were predominantly driven by higher remarketing income at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates, and in particular a large gain in the third quarter of 2020 from a transaction involving the refinancing and sale of a group of aircraft spare engines.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
In the second quarter of 2020, GATX completed the sale of American Steamship Company (ASC). The ASC business segment is accounted for as discontinued operations. In the third quarter 2020, GATX recorded final post-closing adjustments of $0.3 million after-tax related to the sale. Results for discontinued operations are summarized below:

(Income per diluted share)Three Months Ended
September 30		 Nine Months Ended
September 30
Discontinued Operations2020 2019 2020 2019
Operations, net of taxes$  $0.22  $(0.06) $0.43 
Gain on sale of ASC, net of taxes(0.01)   0.09   
Total Discontinued Operations$(0.01) $0.22  $0.03  $0.43 

COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.gatx.com.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE
Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this Earnings Release not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would”, and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.
The following factors, in addition to those discussed in our other filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations expressed in forward-looking statements:

  • the severity and duration of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our personnel, operations, commercial activity, supply chain,  the demand for our assets, the value of our assets and our liquidity
  • exposure to damages, fines, criminal and civil penalties, and reputational harm arising from a negative outcome in litigation, including claims arising from an accident involving our railcars and other transportation assets
  • inability to maintain our transportation assets on lease at satisfactory rates due to oversupply of assets in the market or other changes in supply and demand
  • a significant decline in customer demand for our assets or services, including as a result of:
    • weak macroeconomic conditions
    • weak market conditions in our customers' businesses
    • declines in harvest or production volumes
    • adverse changes in the price of, or demand for, commodities
    • changes in railroad operations or efficiency
    • changes in railroad pricing and service offerings, including those related to "precision scheduled railroading"
    • changes in supply chains
    • availability of pipelines, trucks, and other alternative modes of transportation
    • changes in conditions affecting the aviation industry, including geographic exposure and customer concentrations
    • other operational or commercial needs or decisions of our customers
    • customers' desire to buy, rather than lease, our transportation assets
  • higher costs associated with increased assignments of our transportation assets following non-renewal of leases, customer defaults, and compliance maintenance programs or other maintenance initiatives
  • events having an adverse impact on assets, customers, or regions where we have a concentrated investment exposure
  • financial and operational risks associated with long-term railcar purchase commitments, including increased costs due to tariffs or trade disputes
  • reduced opportunities to generate asset remarketing income
  • inability to successfully consummate and manage ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities
  • operational and financial risks related to our affiliate investments, including the Rolls-Royce & Partners Finance joint ventures, and the durability and reliability of aircraft engines
  • fluctuations in foreign exchange rates
  • failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements with the unions representing a substantial portion of our employees
  • asset impairment charges we may be required to recognize
  • deterioration of conditions in the capital markets, reductions in our credit ratings, or increases in our financing costs
  • uncertainty relating to the LIBOR calculation process and potential phasing out of LIBOR after 2021
  • competitive factors in our primary markets, including competitors with a significantly lower cost of capital than GATX
  • risks related to our international operations and expansion into new geographic markets, including the inability to access railcar supply and the imposition of new or additional tariffs, quotas, or trade barriers
  • changes in, or failure to comply with, laws, rules, and regulations
  • inability to obtain cost-effective insurance
  • environmental remediation costs
  • potential obsolescence of our assets
  • inadequate allowances to cover credit losses in our portfolio
  • operational, functional and regulatory risks associated with severe weather events, climate change and natural disasters
  • inability to maintain and secure our information technology infrastructure from cybersecurity threats and related disruption of our business

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
September 30		 Nine Months Ended
September 30
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenues       
Lease revenue$273.3  $270.5  $813.3  $816.8 
Marine operating revenue5.0  1.9  11.6  4.4 
Other revenue26.1  26.4  79.4  80.4 
Total Revenues304.4  298.8  904.3  901.6 
Expenses       
Maintenance expense76.7  76.2  244.8  235.3 
Marine operating expense3.6  3.4  10.9  12.0 
Depreciation expense83.4  80.0  245.4  240.2 
Operating lease expense12.3  13.7  38.1  41.1 
Other operating expense8.3  7.7  26.0  23.5 
Selling, general and administrative expense42.0  42.6  125.8  129.6 
Total Expenses226.3  223.6  691.0  681.7 
Other Income (Expense)       
Net gain on asset dispositions8.9  5.1  42.3  46.9 
Interest expense, net(48.6) (44.7) (141.5) (135.3)
Other expense(1.2) (1.7) (12.2) (5.3)
Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates’ Earnings37.2  33.9  101.9  126.2 
Income taxes(11.8) (9.5) (29.6) (31.1)
Share of affiliates’ earnings, net of taxes22.8  12.8  60.1  43.6 
Net Income from Continuing Operations$48.2  $37.2  $132.4  $138.7 
        
Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes       
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes$  $7.9  $(2.2) $15.9 
(Loss) gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes(0.3)   3.3   
Total Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes$(0.3) $7.9  $1.1  $15.9 
        
Net Income$47.9  $45.1  $133.5  $154.6 
        
Share Data       
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations$1.38  $1.05  $3.79  $3.86 
Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations(0.01) 0.23  0.03  0.44 
Basic earnings per share from consolidated operations$1.37  $1.28  $3.82  $4.30 
Average number of common shares35.0  35.4  34.9  35.9 
        
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations$1.36  $1.03  $3.74  $3.79 
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations(0.01) 0.22  0.03  0.43 
Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations$1.35  $1.25  $3.77  $4.22 
Average number of common shares and common share equivalents35.4  36.0  35.4  36.6 
        
Dividends declared per common share$0.48  $0.46  $1.44  $1.38 


GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)

 September 30 December 31
 2020 2019
Assets   
Cash and Cash Equivalents$459.8  $151.0 
Receivables   
Rent and other receivables70.6  65.9 
Finance leases (as lessor)63.3  90.3 
Less: allowance for losses(6.2) (6.2)
 127.7  150.0 
    
Operating Assets and Facilities10,070.2  9,523.5 
Less: allowance for depreciation(3,226.0) (3,066.2)
 6,844.2  6,457.3 
Lease Assets (as lessee)   
Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation364.3  411.7 
Finance leases, net of accumulated depreciation  8.9 
 364.3  420.6 
    
Investments in Affiliated Companies582.5  512.6 
Goodwill84.2  81.5 
Other Assets227.6  221.0 
Assets of Discontinued Operations  291.1 
Total Assets$8,690.3  $8,285.1 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses$139.2  $119.4 
Debt   
Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities13.5  15.8 
Recourse5,183.0  4,780.4 
 5,196.5  4,796.2 
Lease Obligations (as lessee)   
Operating leases368.0  429.4 
Finance leases  7.9 
 368.0  437.3 
    
Deferred Income Taxes936.4  888.5 
Other Liabilities120.2  139.1 
Liabilities of Discontinued Operations  69.5 
Total Liabilities6,760.3  6,450.0 
Total Shareholders’ Equity1,930.0  1,835.1 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$8,690.3  $8,285.1 


GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
(In millions)

 Rail
North America		 Rail
International		 Portfolio
Management		 Other GATX
Consolidated
Revenues         
Lease revenue$208.7  $64.5  $0.1  $  $273.3 
Marine operating revenue    5.0    5.0 
Other revenue23.4  2.6  0.1    26.1 
Total Revenues 232.1  67.1  5.2    304.4 
Expenses         
Maintenance expense63.2  13.5      76.7 
Marine operating expense    3.6    3.6 
Depreciation expense65.0  17.1  1.3    83.4 
Operating lease expense12.3        12.3 
Other operating expense6.6  1.6  0.1    8.3 
Total Expenses147.1  32.2  5.0    184.3 
Other Income (Expense)         
Net gain on asset dispositions7.9  0.5  0.5    8.9 
Interest (expense) income, net(35.7) (11.9) (3.2) 2.2  (48.6)
Other (expense) income(1.1) 0.5    (0.6) (1.2)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax income    46.8    46.8 
Segment profit$56.1  $24.0  $44.3  $1.6  $126.0 
Less:         
Selling, general and administrative expense42.0 
Income taxes (includes $24.0 related to affiliates' earnings)35.8 
Net income from continuing operations$48.2 
  
Discontinued operations, net of taxes 
Net income from discontinuing operations, net of taxes$ 
Loss on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes(0.3)
Total discontinued operations, net of taxes$(0.3)
  
Net income$47.9 
          
Selected Data:         
Investment volume$204.1  $45.3  $  $0.5  $249.9 
          
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions         
Asset Remarketing Income:         
Net gains on disposition of owned assets$7.8  $0.2  $  $  $8.0 
Residual sharing income0.1    0.5    0.6 
Non-remarketing net gains (1)  0.3      0.3 
 $7.9  $0.5  $0.5  $  $8.9 

__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.


GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
(In millions)

 Rail
North America		 Rail
International		 Portfolio
Management		 Other GATX
Consolidated
Revenues         
Lease revenue$214.6  $55.6  $0.3  $  $270.5 
Marine operating revenue    1.9    1.9 
Other revenue23.9  2.4  0.1    26.4 
Total Revenues 238.5  58.0  2.3    298.8 
Expenses         
Maintenance expense64.0  12.2      76.2 
Marine operating expense    3.4    3.4 
Depreciation expense63.9  14.5  1.6    80.0 
Operating lease expense13.7        13.7 
Other operating expense6.2  1.4  0.1    7.7 
Total Expenses147.8  28.1  5.1    181.0 
Other Income (Expense)         
Net gain on asset dispositions4.3  0.3  0.5    5.1 
Interest (expense) income, net(33.1) (10.2) (2.8) 1.4  (44.7)
Other expense(1.0) (0.1)   (0.6) (1.7)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax income    15.8    15.8 
Segment profit$60.9  $19.9  $10.7  $0.8  $92.3 
Less:         
Selling, general and administrative expense42.6 
Income taxes (includes $3.0 related to affiliates' earnings)12.5 
Net income from continuing operations$37.2 
  
Discontinued operations, net of taxes  
Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes$7.9 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes 
Total discontinued operations, net of taxes$7.9 
  
Net income$45.1 
          
Selected Data:         
Investment volume$138.1  $51.8  $  $0.9  $190.8 
          
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions         
Asset Remarketing Income:         
Net gains on disposition of owned assets$4.4  $  $  $  $4.4 
Residual sharing income0.1    0.5    0.6 
Non-remarketing net gains (1)(0.2) 0.3      0.1 
 $4.3  $0.3  $0.5  $  $5.1 

__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.


GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
(In millions)

 Rail
North America		 Rail
International		 Portfolio
Management		 Other GATX
Consolidated
Revenues         
Lease revenue$630.8  $181.9  $0.6  $  $813.3 
Marine operating revenue    11.6    11.6 
Other revenue72.5  6.5  0.4    79.4 
Total Revenues 703.3  188.4  12.6    904.3 
Expenses         
Maintenance expense206.5  38.3      244.8 
Marine operating expense    10.9    10.9 
Depreciation expense193.0  48.4  4.0    245.4 
Operating lease expense38.1        38.1 
Other operating expense20.8  4.9  0.3    26.0 
Total Expenses458.4  91.6  15.2    565.2 
Other Income (Expense)         
Net gain on asset dispositions39.9  0.8  1.6    42.3 
Interest (expense) income, net(103.5) (34.0) (9.1) 5.1  (141.5)
Other expense(3.2) (5.7)   (3.3) (12.2)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax income    93.2    93.2 
Segment profit$178.1  $57.9  $83.1  $1.8  $320.9 
Less:         
Selling, general and administrative expense125.8 
Income taxes (includes $33.1 related to affiliates' earnings)62.7 
Net income from continuing operations$132.4 
  
Discontinued operations, net of taxes 
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes$(2.2)
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes3.3 
Total discontinued operations, net of taxes$1.1 
  
Net income$133.5 
          
Selected Data:         
Investment volume$474.6  $164.5  $0.3  $2.0  $641.4 
          
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions         
Asset Remarketing Income:         
Net gains on disposition of owned assets$39.1  $0.2  $0.1  $  $39.4 
Residual sharing income0.3    1.5    1.8 
Non-remarketing net gains (1)0.5  0.6      1.1 
 $39.9  $0.8  $1.6  $  $42.3 

__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.


GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
(In millions)

 Rail
North America		 Rail
International		 Portfolio
Management		 Other GATX
Consolidated
Revenues         
Lease revenue$654.3  $161.7  $0.8  $  $816.8 
Marine operating revenue    4.4    4.4 
Other revenue73.7  6.2  0.5    80.4 
Total Revenues 728.0  167.9  5.7    901.6 
Expenses         
Maintenance expense199.8  35.5      235.3 
Marine operating expense    12.0    12.0 
Depreciation expense192.6  42.7  4.9    240.2 
Operating lease expense41.1        41.1 
Other operating expense19.0  4.2  0.3    23.5 
Total Expenses452.5  82.4  17.2    552.1 
Other Income (Expense)         
Net gain on asset dispositions44.6  1.2  1.1    46.9 
Interest (expense) income, net(101.4) (30.2) (8.3) 4.6  (135.3)
Other expense(3.6) (0.5)   (1.2) (5.3)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax income    53.6    53.6 
Segment profit$215.1  $56.0  $34.9  $3.4  $309.4 
Less:         
Selling, general and administrative expense129.6 
Income taxes (includes $10.0 related to affiliates' earnings)41.1 
Net income from continuing operations$138.7 
  
Discontinued operations, net of taxes 
Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes$15.9 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes 
Total discontinued operations, net of taxes$15.9 
  
Net income$154.6 
          
Selected Data:         
Investment volume$342.4  $158.6  $  $2.8  $503.8 
          
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions         
Asset Remarketing Income:         
Net gains on disposition of owned assets$40.9  $  $  $  $40.9 
Residual sharing income0.3    1.1    1.4 
Non-remarketing net gains (1)3.4  1.2      4.6 
 $44.6  $1.2  $1.1  $  $46.9 

__________
(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.


GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)

Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income*

 Three Months Ended
September 30		 Nine Months Ended
September 30
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Net income (GAAP)$47.9  $45.1  $133.5  $154.6 
Less: Net income from discontinued operations (GAAP)(0.3) 7.9  1.1  15.9 
Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)$48.2  $37.2  $132.4  $138.7 
        
Other income tax adjustments attributable to income from continuing operations:
Income tax rate change enacted in Alberta, Canada      (2.8)
Adjustments attributable to affiliates' earnings, net of taxes:       
Income tax rate change enacted in the United Kingdom12.3    12.3   
Net income from continuing operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)$60.5  $37.2  $144.7  $135.9 
Net income from discontinued operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)$(0.3) $7.9  $1.1  $15.9 
Net income from consolidated operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)$60.2  $45.1  $145.8  $151.8 

Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share*

 Three Months Ended
September 30		 Nine Months Ended
September 30
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP)$1.36  $1.03  $3.74  $3.79 
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations (GAAP)(0.01) 0.22  0.03  0.43 
Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations (GAAP)$1.35  $1.25  $3.77  $4.22 
        
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)$1.71  $1.03  $4.09  $3.72 
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)$(0.01) $0.22  $0.03  $0.43 
Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)$1.70  $1.25  $4.12  $4.15 

(*) In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income, diluted earnings per share, and return on equity because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management’s ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends.


GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except leverage)

  9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019
Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment          
Rail North America $5,801.5  $5,700.2  $5,634.6  $5,632.4  $5,611.9 
Rail International 1,615.0  1,534.2  1,447.7  1,462.8  1,368.4 
Portfolio Management 707.6  675.1  656.5  637.0  637.5 
Other 106.4  110.3  107.6  110.8  105.5 
Discontinued Operations     300.8  291.1  319.0 
Total Assets, excluding cash $8,230.5  $8,019.8  $8,147.2  $8,134.1  $8,042.3 
Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash        
Unrestricted cash $(459.8) $(492.9) $(570.7) $(151.0) $(48.6)
Commercial paper and bank credit facilities 13.5  5.9  275.5  15.8  112.0 
Recourse debt 5,183.0  5,047.5  5,043.7  4,780.4  4,580.2 
Operating lease obligations 368.0  372.3  399.3  432.3  440.3 
Finance lease obligations   31.8    7.9   
Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash 5,104.7  4,964.6  5,147.8  5,085.4  5,083.9 
Shareholders’ Equity $1,930.0  $1,875.3  $1,831.0  $1,835.1  $1,786.5 
Recourse Leverage (1) 2.6  2.6  2.8  2.8  2.8 

 _________
(1) Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder's equity.

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash
Total Assets $8,690.3  $8,512.7  $8,717.9  $8,285.1  $8,090.9 
Less: cash (459.8) (492.9) (570.7) (151.0) (48.6)
Total Assets, excluding cash $8,230.5  $8,019.8  $8,147.2  $8,134.1  $8,042.3 


GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Continued)

 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019
Rail North America Statistics         
Lease Price Index (LPI) (1)         
Average renewal lease rate change(29.4)% (28.0)% (11.6)% (9.1)% (7.7)%
Average renewal term (months)29  31  31  37  40 
Fleet Rollforward (2)         
Beginning balance102,891  102,558  102,845  103,255  103,554 
Cars added1,578  1,220  883  965  902 
Cars scrapped(623) (570) (389) (620) (513)
Cars sold(483) (317) (781) (755) (688)
Ending balance103,363  102,891  102,558  102,845  103,255 
Utilization98.2% 98.7% 99.0% 99.3% 99.2%
Average active railcars101,552  101,600  101,668  102,309  102,653 
Boxcar Fleet         
Ending balance14,753  14,936  15,026  15,264  15,803 
Utilization94.5% 94.6% 94.6% 95.0% 93.5%
Rail Europe Statistics         
Fleet Rollforward         
Beginning balance25,705  25,352  24,561  24,211  23,967 
Cars added331  423  871  416  325 
Cars scrapped/sold(80) (70) (80) (66) (81)
Ending balance25,956  25,705  25,352  24,561  24,211 
Utilization98.2% 98.4% 98.5% 99.3% 99.4%
Average active railcars25,369  25,100  24,622  24,216  23,877 
Rail North America Industry Statistics         
Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (3)71.5% 68.7% 73.5% 77.1% 77.4%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (4)(15.3)% (15.9)% (6.3)% (4.9)% (3.8)%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (4)(5.1)% (5.0)% 3.1% (0.6)% (0.2)%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (4)(12.5)% (11.1)% 3.6% 12.2% 16.6%
Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (5)n/a(6) 39,612  46,330  51,295  58,127 
American Steamship Company Statistics         
Total Net Tons Carried (millions) (7)  2.7  1.0  7.5  9.6 


   
   
(1)GATX's Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures lease rate pricing on renewals for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. GATX calculates the index using the weighted-average lease rate for a group of railcar types that GATX believes best represents its overall North American fleet, excluding boxcars. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate, weighted by fleet composition. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term of railcar types in the LPI, weighted by fleet composition.
(2)Excludes boxcar fleet.
(3)As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve.
(4)As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR).
(5)As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI).
(6)Not available, not published as of the date of this release.
(7)Total net tons carried for the second quarter of 2020 reflects volume through May 14, 2020, the date of the sale.