NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Analytics and Operations Management company, today announced it has been named the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers.



The Customers’ Choice distinction is given to select vendors who receive exemplary ratings from their verified customers. To achieve this recognition, vendors must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating equal or higher than the mean rating for that market. [1]

EXL is the only vendor to be recognized as Customers’ Choice in the report: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers. From our view, this distinction is a testament to EXL's commitment towards keeping its customers first, and ability to consistently add value to their business as a trusted service partner.

“We are proud to be the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers, a distinction we feel is even more meaningful because our customers put us there.” said Vivek Jetley, Executive Vice President and Head of EXL Analytics. “To us, this recognition validates our ability to create significant value for our clients by leveraging our domain expertise and capabilities across the full analytics stack, from data management to advanced analytics, leveraging machine learning and AI.”

Said Anita Mahon, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, EXL, "Companies need to understand the metrics that matter most in the ‘new reality” in order to generate insights about changing markets and find opportunities for growth. Navigating such an uncertain environment also requires true, trusted strategic partners. We’re proud our clients have recognized us through this distinction.”

The customers had this to say about EXL:

With a talented pool of 4500 data engineers, data scientists, business consultants, and SMEs across the globe, EXL has been helping its customers in planning, executing and continuously improving on their Data and Analytics strategies. To achieve this, EXL teams effectively leverage in-house expertise across the Analytics spectrum, from data management & cloud enablement, to Advanced Analytics & AI techniques. These capabilities combined with a deep knowledge of domain – a unique strength of EXL built over 20 years’ experience across industries – deliver the consistent value for customers’ reflected in their reviews.

[1] Source: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers, Peer Contributors, 22 September 2020.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.