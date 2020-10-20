SAO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxihost, a global provider of bare metal-based cloud infrastructure products offering high levels of automation, scalability and control announces that it has partnered with PIT Chile, a leading Internet Exchange Point (IXP) providing interconnection and data center services, to launch a Point of Presence (PoP) in Santiago, extending its reach in the LATAM region and providing new opportunities for Maxihost international clients looking to access this vital area.



Santiago, one of the largest economies in the Americas, has a modern telecommunications network and is quickly becoming an interconnection hub for digital businesses, attracting both regional ISPs and international CDNs who require fast, low-latency connectivity to deliver content to the area.

PIT Chile is the second largest IXP in South America and the sixth in the world in terms of traffic, with 2Tbps, allowing PIT users and companies to seamlessly connect with each other, access public cloud services, publish on social networks or deliver gaming and streaming services. By partnering with PIT Chile, Maxihost can now offer clients seeking to conduct business in the region direct access to PIT Chile’s rich ecosystem of 150 carriers and content providers, providing great domestic connectivity as well as high-quality Tier 1 international connectivity.

“We are thrilled to partner with PIT Chile to make it possible for our clients to deploy bare metal servers in Chile. Before establishing this PoP, our customers were serving Chile from our PoP in Brazil at an Internet speed of 50ms,” explains Guilherme Soubihe Alberto, CEO of Maxihost. “With our PoP in Santiago, our clients will be able to provide services at a speed of 10ms or less. This means faster speed for any latency sensitive applications such as gaming, streaming and web applications.”

Likewise, PIT Chile sees benefits from the addition of Maxihost to a list of customers that includes Chilean ISPs as well as major CDNs such as Facebook, Fastly, Google and Microsoft.

“We are excited to inaugurate the new Maxihost PoP in Chile,” adds Daniel Fried, Commercial Director of PIT Chile. “As a high bandwidth bare metal provider, Maxihost will inject high volumes of traffic into our backbone. Additionally, our PIT members will benefit by being able to instantly deploy servers using Maxihost’s highly automated bare metal cloud platform.”

PIT Chile selected GTD’s Lidice II Data Center in the heart of Santiago for the Maxihost launch because this secure, modern, green facility with 100% redundant “carrier- class” latest generation equipment and fiber optic access rooms, has Tier III certification that ensures the high availability of services and ultra-low latency connectivity delivered by PIT Chile for all of Latin America.

The new PoP is also significant in that it increases Maxihost’s footprint to include the western part of the continent, bringing their powerful infrastructure options closer to a greater number of users. Neighboring countries such as Peru, Argentina, Bolivia and Ecuador can also benefit from the new Maxihost PoP.

In terms of serving a larger global audience, Maxihost has a substantial presence in the U.S. as well as Sydney Australia and is working towards expanding into Europe and Asia before the end of Q1/2021.

Meanwhile, Maxihost continues to enhance its platform, having recently added a private VLAN capability that enables fast and secure Layer 2-based communications between related bare metal servers within a data center.

