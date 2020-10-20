HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winchester Holding Group OTCPK WCHS today announced to appoint new management.
CEO Message
Winchester Holding Group is proud to announce the appointment of Ming Fat Simon, Wu, who will move the role of CEO. These appointments reflect the rising interest in Winchester Holding Group by future opportunities.
Further the Company announces the appointment of three new directors:
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward- Looking statements that involved known/unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or achievements to be materially different actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward- looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release. Except as of required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly.
For more information please contact:
Mr. KH Chan
Email: kh.chan@hotmail.com
+85269927100
Winchester Holding Group