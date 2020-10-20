SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has launched a new product line designed to support its Evolve eight-week health and fitness program as well as other healthy lifestyles.



Led by fitness and nutrition expert Dan Miller, Kannaway®’s Evolve is a complete fitness and nutrition program that focuses on the fundamentals of evolutionary science to help participants achieve their fitness goals. In addition to the Evolve product line, participants who join the program receive an educational booklet and tracking sheet, weekly live video training from Miller, and access to a support community of over 1,500 fellow participants.

“Now more than ever, we must get creative and find new ways to take extra care of our health,” said Dan Miller, Kannaway® spokesperson. “These products are great tools for those looking to become stronger, do more and feel their best every day.”

The three new botanical nutrition products are designed to support people on their journey to a more fulfilling life by focusing on energy, movement, digestion, and immune support. They include:

Kannaway® Core Hemp Protein Blend: Offered in both Chocolate Mousse and Vanilla Creme Brulee flavors, this plant-based luxury hemp protein powder offers 15g of hemp protein isolate per serving, finely ground whole hemp hearts and prebiotic fiber. Mix each sachet with 6-12 ounces of water or plant-based milk.

Kannaway® Boost Immune Support Supplement: Designed to utilize the synergy of Proimmune®’s Immune Formulation 200® and Vitamin D, these support tablets strengthen your body’s natural immunity so you can fight off immuno-compromising invaders and stress. Take two tablets each day.

Kannaway® Spark Energy and Metabolism Booster: Crafted with guarana, taurine, bitter orange root, cordyceps mushroom, and ashwagandha, these capsules naturally support cellular energy and optimize the body's own metabolism. Take two capsules midday to give you that extra push to finish the day strong.

“According to GrandView Research analysts, the U.S. dietary supplement market is expected to reach $230.73 billion by 2027,” said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. “We are proud to be able to offer our customers the high-quality products they desire while continuing to focus our sales efforts on lucrative industries outside of our core product category of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).”

To learn more about these products, please visit www.kannaway.com.

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Kathryn Reinhardt

Account Supervisor

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com