NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the storage company breaking decades-old tradeoffs, today announced it has been recognized in the 2020 “Cool Vendors in Storage and Backup and Recovery” report by the world’s leading research and advisory company Gartner Inc. According to the report, “The continuous growth of unstructured data, the adoption of new workloads and the increased need for cloud data protection are challenges for infrastructure and operations leaders. I&O leaders need to continuously evaluate new vendors that use innovative approaches to address these challenges.”

“To garner this recognition less than two years since launching the company, we feel, is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the company’s vision and the global adoption of our Universal Storage platform,” said Renen Hallak, Founder & CEO of VAST Data. “VAST’s Disaggregated Shared Everything architecture is designed to bring an end to complex storage tiering within enterprises, providing an affordable all-flash storage solution to meet the needs of today’s modern, data-intensive applications, all at the price of hard disk storage.”

This news comes on the heels of VAST’s latest product innovation and accelerated business momentum:

, announced in September, is a next generation storage architecture designed to eliminate the compromises of storage scale, performance and efficiency to help organizations harness the power of AI as they evolve their data agenda in the age of machine intelligence. Lightspeed combines the light-touch of VAST’s simple NAS appliance experience with leadership-class performance for NVIDIA GPU-based and AI processor-based computing, taking the guesswork and configuration out of scaling up AI infrastructure. Global Growth During Economic Uncertainty: VAST continued its impressive global momentum, experiencing Q2 2020 year-over-year revenue growth of 490%. This surge in business was driven by several new large customer orders and the continued expansion of existing customer environments. As businesses come to rely on fast access to vast reserves of data, VAST Data’s Universal Storage is quickly becoming the industry standard.

The full Gartner "Cool Vendors in Storage and Backup and Recovery," by Jerry Rozeman and Julia Palmer, October 5, 2020, is available to Gartner subscribers here .

About VAST Data

Headquartered in New York City, VAST Data is a storage company bringing an end to complex storage tiering and HDD usage in the enterprise. VAST consolidates applications onto a highly scalable all-flash storage system to meet the performance needs of the most demanding workloads, while also redefining the economics of flash infrastructure to finally make it affordable enough to store all of your data on flash. Since its launch in February 2019, VAST has established itself as the fastest selling storage startup in history. VAST’s Universal Storage now powers several of the world’s leading data centric computing centers. For more information, please visit https://www.vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on Twitter and LinkedIn .

