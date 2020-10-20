TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deca, an industry-leading provider of advanced electronic interconnect technologies, announced today the signing of an agreement with ADTEC Engineering to join its new AP Live Network. The partnership allows ADTEC to embed an AP Connect module into its new 2µm Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) system to natively process unique Adaptive Patterning™ (AP) designs in real-time.



ADTEC will join Deca’s AP Live network, a growing supply chain ecosystem including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electronic design automation (EDA) vendors. Deca’s AP Connect software modules embed native support for real-time AP design data into manufacturing equipment. AP Studio modules integrate the accompanying custom design flows with leading EDA systems for layout and verification.

“AP Live provides a comprehensive new capability to the backbone of the advanced packaging process, allowing OEMs, like ADTEC, to partner with Deca to integrate AP Connect functionality directly into their proven high-volume equipment,” said Tim Olson, founder and CEO of Deca. “Deca is pleased to cooperate with ADTEC, the industry leader in high density LDI, to bring a powerful new 2µm AP technology node to the advanced packaging industry for chiplet integration.”

ADTEC is planning to launch its cutting edge 2µm LDI system ‘DE-2’ in the spring of 2021 for advanced packaging processes, including those used in fan-out technology. Through native integration with Adaptive Patterning™, the DE-2 will provide additional essential value to customers who require fine patterning processes that deliver the highest yield.

“I am pleased that ADTEC will cooperate with Deca,” said Keizo Tokuhiro, chairman of ADTEC. “I strongly hope that the collaboration of both companies will expedite technological progress in the industry and open up a bright future.”

About Adaptive Patterning™

Deca’s groundbreaking Adaptive Patterning technology liberates designers and manufacturers from the constraints of fixed photomasks, allowing the production flow to account for natural variation without costly processes or design limitations. In contrast to previous techniques, AP customizes each lithographic layer on a device-by-device basis in real time as product moves through the manufacturing process to ensure the highest possible yield and the highest performance design rules with large via contacts on ultra-fine interconnect pitch.

About Deca Technologies

Deca was born of a passion to transform the way the world builds advanced electronic devices. In our first decade, Deca’s 10X thinking brought to life exciting breakthroughs for leading mobile semiconductor companies including M-Series™ FX fan-out and Adaptive Patterning™. From initial applications in traditional semiconductor packaging, to the growth of chiplets and heterogeneous integration, Deca’s technologies are emerging new standards providing key foundational building blocks for the future of the semiconductor industry.

Our world-class investors include Infineon, Qualcomm, ASE, nepes and SunPower, all respected industry leaders that provide Deca with strength and visibility for continuing innovation. For more information, please visit www.ThinkDeca.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e134bae3-fbc2-433f-8147-d864698311c2

Deca Contact:

Tim Olson, Founder & CEO

480-345-9895

Tim.Olson@ThinkDeca.com

Media Contact:

Eric Lawson

480-276-9572

elawson@kiterocket.com

About DE-2

DE-2 is the most advanced laser direct imaging (LDI) system developed by ADTEC. DE-2 provides fine pattern creation of 2µm line & space with capability to scan large size square panels of 600mm. On top of that, Integration of DE-2 with Adaptive Patterning™ ensures high yield production in multi die packaging by adjusting redistribution layer automatically complied with each individual die position. DE-2 is the cutting–edge LDI system which delivers high precision and high productivity simultaneously to customers in the fan-out technology where higher density and finer patterning are progressing.



About ADTEC Engineering

ADTEC was established in 1983. The company has been growing as a leading exposure equipment maker .In 2014, the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc, Japan. ADTEC has expanded its product line from fully automated exposure equipment to cutting – edge digital exposure equipment and provided to customers worldwide with a large market share. The company has also been diversifying its business into ultra-precision processing and factory automation (FA) equipment. For more information, please visit https://www.adtec.com/.

ADTEC Contact:

WLP Exposure Systems Division

+81-3-6369-9805

sales@adtec-eng.co.jp