LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast today announced it is the Diamond Sponsor of NetSuite Now On Air , a free four-week virtual event series running from October 6 – 30. The inaugural event features more than 70 hours of on-demand content, providing attendees with practical advice on today’s most important business topics with Oracle NetSuite executives, including co-founder and EVP Evan Goldberg, industry experts, and customers to help organizations build on.



FloQast, a leading provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants, for accountants, now has more than 400 clients leveraging NetSuite. As a Built for NetSuite partner within the SuiteCloud Development Network, FloQast works with leading global brands including, Zoom Video Communication, Golden State Warriors, and DocuSign.

During NetSuite Now On Air, FloQast CEO Mike Whitmire will discuss how organizations operating remotely can efficiently close the books in his on-demand session, “Best Practices for Streamlining the Month-End Close on NetSuite for Remote Teams.” Attendees can also visit FloQast at its virtual booth.

“Organizations are searching for better ways to manage the month-end close process with increased visibility, centralization and control," said Mike Whitmire, CEO and Co-Founder, FloQast. "We’re excited to join the NetSuite community in discussing this important topic as businesses are increasingly turning to technology solutions to help automate business processes and increase efficiencies within their organizations.”

Each week, NetSuite Now On Air focuses on a theme, including Finance, Planning, Commerce, and Operations. To register for the event, please visit: https://go.netsuite.com/LP=8368 .

About FloQast

FloQast is the leader in accounting workflow automation created by accountants for accountants to work smarter, not harder. The cloud-based, AI-enhanced software is trusted by more than 1,000 accounting teams, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Instacart, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors—and proud to be rated #1 across all user review sites. By automating common accounting workflows and helping to streamline and make them more efficient, FloQast is the place where accounting teams want to work so they can focus on what matters most, even when that’s just going home on time. Whether automating reconciliations, documentation requests or other workflows such as the month-end close, financial reporting or payroll, FloQast enhances the way accounting teams already work to help them work smarter. Learn more at floqast.com .

