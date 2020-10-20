-- Dr. Carl Regillo to present OPTIC data at the Retina Subspecialty Day on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:15 pm PT --

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the presentation of additional clinical data for Cohorts 1-4 in the OPTIC Phase 1 clinical trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal injection gene therapy in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). This will be in the form of a live broadcast during the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual Meeting.

Presentation of New OPTIC Data:

Event: Retina Subspecialty Day 2020 Virtual Meeting

Title: Intravitreal Gene Therapy with ADVM-022 for Neovascular AMD: OPTIC Phase 1 Study

Date: November 13, 2020

Time: 2:15 pm PT

Presenter: Carl Regillo, M.D., F.A.C.S, chief of retina services at Wills Eye Hospital

Presentation: At the beginning of Dr. Regillo’s presentation, Adverum plans to issue a press release and post the new data presentation under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company’s website.

Presentation of Existing OPTIC Data:

Event: AAO 2020 Virtual Meeting

Title: Phase 1 Study of Intravitreal Gene Therapy with ADVM-022 for Neovascular AMD (OPTIC Trial Cohorts 1-4, from the August 10, 2020 data presentation)

Date: November 14-17, 2020

Presenter: Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., managing partner and director of clinical research, Sierra Eye Associates, clinical associate professor of ophthalmology, University of Nevada

Presentation: On or before November 13, 2020 the virtual presentations will be available on demand to AAO participants, and Adverum plans to post the presentation under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company’s website.

Adverum Webcast:

Date: November 14, 2020

Time: 7:30 – 9:00 am PT (10:30 am – 12:00 pm ET)

Presenters:

Carl Regillo, M.D., F.A.C.S, chief of retina services at Wills Eye Hospital and investigator in the OPTIC Phase 1 trial

Steven Yeh, M.D., associate professor, director, section of uveitis and ocular immunology, Emory Eye Center

David S. Boyer, M.D., senior partner, Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and adjunct clinical professor of ophthalmology, University of Southern California/ Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, investigator in the OPTIC Phase 1 trial



The live video webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website. The archived audio webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the call and will be available for 30 days.

On November 5, 2020 after market, Adverum plans to report recent business progress and financial results for the third quarter of 2020. The Company plans to host the KOL webcast on November 14, 2020 to review new OPTIC data instead of hosting a quarterly conference call this quarter.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

