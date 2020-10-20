NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products, announced today several product and service enhancements in its broker-neutral FX offering, supporting the firms’ strategic initiative to deliver a one-stop solution for buy-side FX execution.
Virtu’s scale, credibility and diverse client base coupled with its FX expertise, leading workflow technology and trade analytics helps position the firm as a trustworthy workflow provider in the FX market—where participants are seeking transparency, reduced implementation costs, data-driven execution, measurement and long-term clearing solutions.
Virtu is pleased to announce the following initiatives:
“These initiatives fully leverage Virtu’s technology, analytics and post-trade service capabilities in supporting our buy-side clients,” said Douglas Cifu, Co-founder and CEO. “By broadening our range of products and services we are delivering our strategic vision of bringing transparency, and Virtu’s technology and excellence in trading and execution, to our clients and to the FX market globally.”
Michael Loggia, Global Head of Workflow Technology added “The new capabilities address the significant client demand for FX workflows offered via a suite of integrated technologies and services. Clients value the ease and convenience of multi-asset class trading and integrated analytics while leveraging the same range of capabilities they rely on for equities-based executions.”
About Virtu Financial
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and a myriad of other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.
Contact:
|Investor Relations
|Media Relations
|Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA
|Andrew Smith
|investor_relations@virtu.com
|media@virtu.com
Virtu Financial, LLC
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Virtu Logo Horiz Color Navy Txt RGB.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: